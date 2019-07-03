Housley opts out of 2020 U.S. Senate run against Smith

Says Torey Van Oot at the Star Tribune, “Republican state Sen. Karin Housley announced Tuesday that she won’t seek a rematch against Democrat Tina Smith for U.S. Senate in 2020. Housley, who lost to Smith by double digits in 2018, has been publicly mulling another U.S. Senate bid for months. But on Tuesday, the St. Marys Point Republican said that she ultimately decided to run for re-election in the state Senate instead.”

At MPR, Riham Feshir reports, “The men were chopping silage on a farm field near Little Falls last fall when they noticed three vehicles, about 200 yards away, lurking and waiting. The workers, about six of them, were supposed to drive on to their next task three miles away, but they worried the minute they got on the road they’d be stopped by the immigration enforcement officers they saw sitting in the cars. ‘None of the guys wanted to leave the field, so they waited. They called me and I thought I better get out there,’ said their employer, a Morrison County farmer who asked to remain anonymous for fear his property would be further targeted. … The cars were gone by the time the farmer arrived, and none of the workers were arrested that day. But a message had been sent.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried says, “Police are investigating after nearly 50 electric rental scooters were smashed to the ground in St. Paul last week, causing thousands of dollars of damage. Officers responded to a 911 report on Thursday just before 8 a.m. about a man picking up 10 scooters and slamming them on the ground at Fifth and Sibley streets. The man wasn’t there when police arrived, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. On Friday, a representative from Spin, a scooter company based in San Francisco, told police they found 10 of their scooters damaged Tuesday, another eight on Wednesday and 31 on Thursday in St. Paul’s downtown area.”

In the Star Tribune, Liz Sawyer writes, “A wave of current and former artists from the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis are demanding that the organization create a fund for sexual assault victims and acknowledge its historical role in ‘perpetuating a culture of sexual exploitation.’ An open letter, made public Monday night, outlined what they’d like theatre management to do as a form of reparations for past sexual abuse scandals involving minors.”

For MPR, Nina Moini says, “People who live along southern Minnesota rivers are bracing for more rising water. Forecasts say rain will continue throughout the rest of the week including on Independence Day. … National Weather Service hydrologist Craig Schmidt said the entire state experienced one of the top five wettest springs on record. The first days of summer have brought even more rain. Last week, water levels rose to major flood stage along the Zumbro River after storms brought more than a half-foot of rain in the area.”

For Ars Technica Kate Cox says , “The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group representing dozens of major retail chains, submitted lengthy comments this week ( PDF ) to the Federal Trade Commission urging an update of antitrust policy for the ‘information infrastructure’ era, in business-to-business interactions as well as equal access to consumers, and for the FTC to ‘take the next step with investigations and actions against companies impeding free market competition.’”

Dave Orrick of the PiPress reports, “Former Minnesota U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman will undergo surgery as part of a protracted battle with cancer, Coleman said Tuesday in a Facebook post. Coleman, who also served as mayor of St. Paul, has battled with cancer for several years. … In 2016, he was diagnosed with throat and neck cancer. Treatments by the Mayo Clinic appeared successful. Then in August, he announced doctors had detected advanced lung cancer.”

For The Hill Tal Axelrod writes, “White House hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Monday she would not reverse President Trump’s 2017 decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. ‘I think it would have been better if that was done as part of a negotiation for a two-state solution. I think it’s unfortunate it was done the way it was done but I wouldn’t reverse it,’ Klobuchar told Jewish Insider.”