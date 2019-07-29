Jogger attacked by bear near Ely

Bears paying attention to. The Duluth News Tribune’s Peter Passi reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is advising people in the Northland to exercise vigilance in the wake of a bear attack last week. … A 16-year-old girl was bitten by a bear while jogging on a narrow, heavily forested path between cabins near White Iron Lake, east of Ely, at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, according to a notice published by the Minnesota DNR. She received wounds to her thigh and went to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.”

Details, details. MPR’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “Lawmakers working for months on a way to help Minnesotans struggling with runaway insulin prices say they’ve agreed on a plan to get emergency insulin to those who need it. … However, there’s no deal yet on how to pay for it, and Capitol leaders haven’t signed off on it.”

It might matter what the things are. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “In an increasingly polarized Congress, Sen. Amy Klobuchar has figured out ways to get laws passed. … Since President Donald Trump took office, the candidate from Minnesota has been either the chief sponsor or the lead Democrat on 34 bills that he signed into law. … ‘OK, that’s a first up here,’ Klobuchar said in the first presidential debate last month, contrasting her rate of success with that of her rivals. ‘I get things done.’ … The Minnesota Democrat has made her ability to move legislation in Washington a major selling point in her campaign for president, even if few of her legislative achievements have grabbed big headlines on the national stage.”

A story of resilience. For the Forum News Service, Noah Fish writes (via the West Central Tribune): “The road to recovery for a Chatfield family dairy operation in southern Minnesota is shaping up to be downhill and direct. … The Hoffman family, run by brothers John and Corey Hoffman and their father, Gary, are hoping to be back in regular operation at North-Creek Dairy in Chatfield by November. That would be less than a year after they suffered their toughest challenge in farming yet. … In February, the family that won Olmsted County Farm Family of the Year in 2018 sold their herd when a second section of roofing on the barn that housed 446 of their cows collapsed. Two days before that, the first section had collapsed, killing at least 10 cows. They knew after the second collapse that it would get worse, so they found a buyer and got the cattle out safely.”



Nice Ride gets a boost. WCCO reports: “Ebikes are rolling out Monday as a pilot project in Minneapolis’ bike share program. … Nice Ride says 50 of the electronic pedal-assist bikes are now available in its dock’s across the city. … The ebikes are black in color, featuring a tiny lightning bolt next to the Rice Ride logo on the frame.”

In other news…

Scary situation: “Worker rescued 3 hours after being trapped below ground at Mpls. construction site” [Star Tribune]

Medical research partnership: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific to open accelerator in One Discovery Square” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

A national first: “Boom Island Park To Add Memorial For Sexual Violence Survivors” [WCCO]

Drinking it out of the skull of your vanquished enemy costs extra: “Making honey wine: Minnesota’s first commercial meadery” [Pioneer Press]

More funky and less cold for this Medina-based manufacturer: “Polaris launches rebranding campaign, aiming to diversify audience” [Star Tribune]

Gotta stay hydrated: “State Fair announces list of new brews, beverages for 2019” [KARE]

You know you want to click: “Scenes from northeast Minneapolis’ arf-tastic Dog Parade” [City Pages]