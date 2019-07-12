Lunds & Byerlys to close pharmacies

A bitter pill to swallow. The Pioneer Press’ Molly Korzenowski reports: “Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores will be closing their 14 pharmacy locations on July 16. … Starting the day after closure, patients can continue to receive care from nearby Walgreen locations where their prescription files will be transferred. … According to the grocer’s statement, the retail pharmacy industry as a whole has suffered economically. Pharmacy operations at Lunds & Byerlys had significant losses, making the services no longer feasible.”

Also closing… The Star Tribune’s Sharyn Jackson says: “When Haskell’s Wine Bar opened on Nicollet Mall in January 2018, chairman and CEO Jack Farrell was feeling hopeful. … The mall was still undergoing its multiyear reconstruction project, and he believed when it was done, downtown Minneapolis would come alive. … That didn’t happen, said Farrell, who closed the wine bar last month. … ‘Business was not really as barn-burning as we expected,’ he said. ‘We envisioned a lot more traffic on the mall than we were getting.’”

Getting old. MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “By 2030, 1 in 5 Minnesotans will be 65 years old or older. … And those numbers alone will pressure on the state’s long-term care systems in ways never seen before. ‘[Even] if services weren’t getting more expensive, just the sheer number of people that will be accessing services increases the investment significantly,’ said Rajean Moone, executive director of the Minnesota Leadership Council on Aging.”

Metro Transit Police has a new chief. The Star Tribune reports: “A Minneapolis Police Department veteran will take over at the helm of the Metro Transit Police Department. … Eddie Frizell, who is currently serving as the Inspector of the downtown First Precinct, will fill the position Aug. 5, the Metropolitan Council announced Friday.”

Up in smoke: “Famous Dave’s in Uptown Minneapolis: The longtime BBQ restaurant just closed” [City Pages]

So long, Black Dog: “Xcel Energy starts to dismantle lofty coal plant icon in Burnsville” [MPR]

That’s one approach: “Armatage Neighborhood Association Gives Money To Homeowners To Buy Security Devices” [WCCO]

Interview with Mary Ceruti: “New Walker director talks sculpture, Minneapolis, pricing and more” [Southwest Journal]

Cool or creepy? “Diving bell recovered at Glensheen” [Duluth News Tribune]

Discuss: “Six Reasons Scooters are Good and One Reason They’re Not” [streets.mn]

Statement from #MNUFC CEO Chris Wright regarding fan experience at Allianz Field. pic.twitter.com/SePycYCvxD — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 11, 2019

Just trying to inject some fun into the fair, sheesh: “Minnesota State Fair pulls controversial doughnuts with syringes from new foods list” [Star Tribune]

A trip down memory bike-lane: “60s and 70s Bicycle Photos from the Minneapolis Star and Tribune Archives” [twin city sidewalks]