Minneapolis proposal would regulate social media for elected officials, city employees

In the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix writes, “The city of Minneapolis wants to rein in the online behavior of elected officials, proposing the mayor and council members begin using city-approved social media accounts that prohibit them from blocking constituents. Minneapolis communications staff plan to introduce the new social media policy publicly later this month. A draft overview, obtained by the Star Tribune, shows the communications office would assert more control over social media in City Hall, including setting best practices for how elected officials use sites like Twitter and Facebook and maintaining access to their accounts.”

MPR’s Marianne Combs reports: “A judge has ordered the Guthrie Theater to cease and desist from unfair labor practices. The order is part of a judgment issued Friday by the National Labor Relations Board. It found the Minneapolis theater’s administration threatened and punished employees for engaging in union-protected activities. Carpenters Nate Saul and Molly Diers resigned from the Guthrie in January 2018, citing a toxic work environment that was particularly difficult for women. The 30-page judgment found that Diers and Saul were given poor performance reviews and denied promotions after speaking up repeatedly about harassment in the scene shop.”

An AP story says, “Authorities say a suspected vehicle thief in an SUV that was being pursued by sheriff’s deputies struck and killed a motorcyclist Saturday in western Wisconsin.…Deputies attempted to stop the SUV north of New Richmond, but the driver refused to pull over. During the chase the driver attempted to pass several vehicles in the village of Deer Park and struck one of a group of motorcyclists making a left turn.”

In the Star Tribune, Zoë Jackson writes: “An 800-car parking ramp proposed by the Federal Reserve Bank for its riverfront headquarters in downtown Minneapolis is drawing opposition from residential neighbors who fear its impact on traffic and the environment. The neighbors, who have formed an opposition group called Halt the Ramp, are expected to turn out in force Monday for a public hearing on the proposal at the City Planning Commission meeting.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Police say a man is dead after an early morning shooting in downtown Minneapolis near Washington and North First avenues. A man was found in the roadway early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound, authorities say. … Police have not released a motive and do not have a suspect in custody. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still vague. … The deadly shooting comes after two other shootings downtown early Saturday morning – one in the warehouse district, the other near the First Avenue music venue.”

For Fox News, Andrew O’Reilly says, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., defended both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in their war of words over the former’s comments about working with segregationist lawmakers in the past. Klobuchar, who launched her bid for the White House earlier this year, refused on Sunday to take sides in the battle between two other Democratic presidential hopefuls that spilled onto the debate stage two weeks ago. … During her interview on Sunday, Klobuchar also defended her stance as the Democratic Party’s main moderate in the 2020 presidential race – a fact that she has continued to highlight despite some criticism from her more liberal colleagues and a shift in the party to the Left.”

At Fansided’s The Viking Age, Adam Carlson reports, “Smaller-scale manufacturers can make beers with so many different flavor profiles, ingredients, and alcohol content that many individuals can go out searching for their favorites while hitting up the breweries. Plus, themed beers can be created based on popular culture. One such brewery that has been getting a lot of attention recently is the Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Their beer based on the Minnesota Vikings caught the eye (and tastebuds) of ESPN … According to the official website of Remedy Brewery, each batch of Skolberry is made with ‘200 pounds of organic blueberry puree make this crushable wheat ale a dank purple pour with a strong blueberry nose and a cleanly tart finish.’”

Another AP story says , “A La Crosse man is in trouble with the law after he was arrested for running around a parking lot naked and. … Police found the 29-year-old in a parking lot on the city’s north side. Asked why he was running around naked, the man said ‘oh, that’s what all those drugs are for’ and ‘what’s wrong with being a heroin addict’? Police asked him what he’d taken and he responded ‘tons and tons and tons and tons and tons of acid’.”

For Inc., Chris Matyszczyk writes, “an extraordinary announcement from Delta Air Lines this week might make some of the world-weary’s knees very weak. You see, the airline declared it’s ‘reinventing’ the long-haul experience. … Shortly after departure, you’ll be served a Bellini. That’s a relatively fancy champagne-based drink. Yes, in Economy Class. Yes, for free. You’ll get a hot towel, too. Possibly to wipe your brow after this extraordinary surprise. Then there’s dinner. You’ll get, gasp, a placemat. Upon which will appear your choice of an ‘upgraded’ meal, including an ‘enlarged’ entree. Few Americans can resist the concept of enlarged. … Finally, as the plane is preparing to land, Flight Attendants will come round with chocolates. This sounds startlingly civilized and it will be available on all flights lasting more than 6 hours and 30 minutes.”