Minnesota opioid deaths decrease for first time in decade

A good sign? The Pioneer Press’ Ryan Faircloth reports: “The number of Minnesotans who died from an opioid overdose decreased in 2018, putting an end to a streak of increases that spanned close to a decade. … There were 331 opioid overdose deaths last year, down from 422 in 2017, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the state Health Department. The decline was driven by a decrease in deaths that involved prescription opioid painkillers.”

Definitely click through for the mayor’s reasoning on this one. KMSP’s Christina Palladino reports: “The Mayor of Columbia Heights is under fire because she won’t sign off on a new gay pride event in her city. … Monday, members of the LGBTQ community gathered inside city hall to take issue with her refusal to get behind a mayoral proclamation for the upcoming rally. … Many in the LGBTQ community say they’re hurt by the mayor’s actions to not publicly back this new initiative they’ve been working on for a few months now. … The city’s first gay pride festival will take place Saturday.”



Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance. I will be fighting with you! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

That New York Times St. Cloud story continues to reverberate. The St. Cloud Times’ Jenny Berg writes: “More than 50 community members attended the St. Cloud City Council meeting Monday in a coordinated effort to respond to a New York Times story. … Some asked City Council members Paul Brandmire and Mike Conway to resign; some asked for council members to come together and be part of the solution to rebuild St. Cloud’s image. … The crowd included members from the East Central Area Labor Council, TakeAction Minnesota and #UniteCloud, according to Jane Conrad, field representative for East Central Labor Council. … Conrad called out council members Brandmire — who was quoted in the New York Times story — and Conway for being publicly sympathetic to the C-Cubed group that she calls ‘anti-refugee and anti-Muslim.’”

It’s happening here too. For Minneapolis.St.Paul, Mike Mosedale writes: “For a few decades now—yes, it’s been a while—we’ve been hearing about what a warming Earth will look like in the future. Wildfires in Los Angeles. Flooding in Miami. While we were looking elsewhere—or trying to cover our eyes—Minnesota became the second-fastest warming state in the country. For better or worse (probably worse), we’re starting to see how it will play out. The pine forests will swoon. Some of our iconic animals—moose, lynx, loons—will move up north . . . to Canada. Our basements will flood. And we won’t want to sleep with the windows open in August. What will climate change look like in Minnesota?”

Nice harvest. The Pioneer Press’ Bill Salisbury reports: “Minnesota farmers received $681 million — the third-largest amount in the nation — under President Donald Trump’s aid program to compensate farmers for income lost because of the U.S. trade war with China. … Only Illinois farmers, with $1.1 billion, and Iowa growers, at $988 million, received more, according to the Des Moines Register. Other top-compensated states were Nebraska, Indiana, Kansas and Ohio.”

