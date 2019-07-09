Minnesota sees drop in most types of crimes

At MPR, Dan Gunderson reports, “Statewide crime numbers released Monday show a widespread drop in most crimes last year. Violent crimes across the state decreased by 6.7 percent in 2018 according to the Uniform Crime Report. Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery, human trafficking and aggravated assault. Property crimes fell by nearly 9 percent, although motor vehicle theft increased for the third year in a row. There were significant decreases in burglary and larceny cases. Arson cases were down to their lowest number since the state began tracking those crimes. There was also a slight decrease in reported bias incidents in 2018, following an increase in bias crimes the year before.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The Minneapolis Planning Commission has denied the approval for an 800 stall parking in the city’s North Loop neighborhood. Because of the commission’s vote, the plans will not move forward to the Minneapolis City Council. The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis hoped to build the parking ramp near the Mississippi River, right behind its headquarters.”

Also in the Strib, this from Zoe Jackson, “Several dozen people gathered outside the St. Louis Park City Hall on Monday night to say the Pledge of Allegiance to protest the city’s decision to stop saying it before meetings. Most carried and waved American flags as they recited the pledge and many of them filed into the City Council chambers, where a study session was scheduled Monday night. No vote is expected and public testimony will not be taken.”

WCCO-TV’s Jeff Wagner reports: “Hennepin County Public Health is investigating several reports of illness possibly connected to Big Island in Lake Minnetonka. … Austin Hilgenberg, along with family and friends, lined their boat up with dozens more to celebrate the Fourth of July at Big Island. But fun memories aren’t all they left with this year. ‘So, I started feeling really nauseous probably the morning of the 7, three days after the Fourth of July,’ Hilgenberg said. ‘I had symptoms that are very similar to food poisoning.’ He says the majority of his group had the same sickness even though they didn’t eat the same foods.”

Christopher Snowbeck of the Star Tribune says, “Sanford Health is exploring a merger with Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health to create a large health system that includes dozens of hospitals and nursing homes plus hundreds of medical clinics across six states including Minnesota. Leaders of the two groups signed a letter of intent last month to explore the merger, which they said would create a nonprofit company with more than $11 billion in annual revenue that would rank among the top 15 largest nonprofit health systems in the country.”

Also for WCCO-TV, Liz Collin reports, “A small water line leak has lead to an eye-popping repair bill for one Minneapolis homeowner. Dan Wilke hopes his story serves as a wake-up call to finally change a little known ordinance, once and for all. … ‘I called the city, let them know that water was leaking out.’ … Wilke said. As a civil engineer himself, Wilke knew it would be an expensive repair. But, he didn’t know of a city rule causing it to cost much more. ‘The bids came in at $17,000 to $21,000’, Wilke said. …Turns out that water line is on the other side of the street, meaning Wilke’s responsible for fixing the water line across four lanes of traffic.”

In the Pioneer Press, Andy Greder says , “Win-loss projections for the 2019 college football season are coming in, and the Gophers are more highly regarded than in years past. ESPN’s Football Power Index puts Minnesota at 28th in the nation, withThis is the best projected record in the Big Ten West. ESPN also gives the Gophers a 7.9% chance of winning the Big Ten Conference championship.”

For WMUR-Tv in New Hampshire John DiStaso says, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar has increased her senior New Hampshire campaign staff with the hiring of two organizing directors and a digital director. … The campaign also announced the launch of a Summer Fellowship Program. Klobuchar spent July 4, 6 and 7 in New Hampshire.”

Also in the PiPress, this from Sarah Horner. “Two men stole keys from a 72-year-old woman inside a St. Paul Walmart last week and took off in her vehicle, according to criminal charges. It didn’t stop there. The two drove the stolen vehicle to her apartment, and were rummaging around inside when a St. Paul police officer who escorted the woman home opened the door to her unit, according to St. Paul police officer Tom Reis. Startled, one of the men jumped out the third-floor apartment’s window and landed on concrete below before taking off on foot. The second, Joseph Smith, 30, was found hiding in the woman’s bathroom and was arrested, Reis said.”