Minnesota supporters rally behind Ilhan Omar after ‘send her back’ chants

For MPR, Cody Nelson writes: “Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar returned to a joyous welcome in her home district Thursday, following a string of racist remarks President Trump and his supporters aimed at Omar and three members of Congress — all women of color. At the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, more than 150 people met Omar, showing support for the Democratic congresswoman after the president told her to ‘go back’ to the country from which she came. … ‘The reality is everybody talks about how [Trump] is threatened because we criticize him,’ Omar told a crowd shortly after getting off her plane. ‘But the reality is he is threatened because we are inspiring people to dream about a country that recognizes our dignity and our humanity.’”

Four reporters at Politico say, “Republican members are expressing shock and discomfort over the ‘send her back’ chants that erupted during President Donald Trump’s rally Wednesday night, with even some members of House GOP leadership expressing their concerns to Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. ‘During a breakfast meeting with Republican leaders, multiple members said they were disturbed by the chants aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and asked Pence to relay their message to Trump, which he agreed to do, according to several members who were present.”

For ABC News Jon Schlosberg reports, “Faith leaders in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home district are standing firmly behind her in the face of attacks from President Trump, despite disagreeing with some of her comments on Israel. Rabbi Avi Olitzky of Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, called chants of ‘send her home’ at the president’s rally Wednesday night in Greenville, North Carolina, ‘terrifying.’ In an interview on ABC News Live’s ‘The Briefing Room,’ Rabbi Olitzky told MaryAlice Parks he can’t ‘sit or stand silently while our sitting president issues such racist rhetoric.’”

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson says, “Medical cannabis is significantly reducing anxiety and other symptoms in people suffering post-traumatic stress disorder, a new state health survey shows. More than seven in 10 survey respondents said that after a few months, medical pot was helping with their PTSD, and a similar percentage showed ‘clinically meaningful’ reductions on a screening tool that measures the severity of their symptoms, according to the report released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.”

MPR’s Dan Gunderson writes: “On a steamy morning earlier this month, Shane Blair walked methodically through 25 acres of waist-high grass on a restored prairie in west-central Minnesota. … Blair is Minnesota’s lead Palmer amaranth detective — officially, a noxious weed eradication specialist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture — and he’s spending his summer on fields like this one, in Douglas County, on the front lines of the state’s search-and-destroy mission for the invasive plant that, if it takes hold, has the potential to wreak havoc with Minnesota’s commodity crops like corn and soybeans.”

From the AP: “A Minnesota man has narrowly avoided a five-year prison sentence in Montana after a case of mistaken identity. The Montana Standard reports the proposed sentence for Aduo Omot, who was charged for being in possession of a stolen car, was part of a plea deal based on a history of past felony convictions. But a pre-sentencing investigation before the 27-year-old Worthington man’s sentencing hearing found the long criminal history was really his brother’s.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The historic first moon landing happened 50 years ago this week. It was truly a national effort, with hundreds of companies collaborating with NASA to make it happen. That includes companies here in Minnesota that made components to help steer the spacecraft and food to nourish the astronauts.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Evan Ramstad: “Minnesota added 3,300 jobs last month and far more in May than the state jobs agency originally estimated. The state’s unemployment rate held at 3.3% in June as hiring regained some momentum after slowing down during the spring. Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), said the data released Thursday held some ‘encouraging signs.’ But he added in a statement, ‘Minnesota employers are still having a hard time finding workers.’”