New lawsuits filed in Minnehaha Academy explosion

New developments. The Associated Press is reporting that five new lawsuits have been filed more than two years after the Minnehaha Academy natural gas explosion: “The plaintiffs are Minnehaha Academy employees who say CenterPoint Energy and Master Mechanical knew their work was “hazardous and abnormally dangerous” but “failed to inspect and close shut-off valves” upstream from a gas meter. The plaintiffs include the school’s president who says she suffered a traumatic brain injury, the school’s soccer coach who lost a leg and three other employees who say they suffered concussions and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the April 2017 explosion.”

Selling St. Paul. Susan Du dives into the issues surrounding development in downtown St. Paul: “‘Downtown is struggling. Why are we getting ourselves constantly into a worse situation?’ To [real estate developer John] Mannillo, 375 N. Robert St. was a microcosm of systemic threats keeping St. Paul down — the perpetual underestimation of its assets, and the bottom feeders doing business on the cheap with little consideration for the city’s health.”

Salvador Rizzo at the Washington Post fact-checks President Donald Trump’s assertion that Rep. Ilhan Omar supports al-Qaeda: “As CNN noted, Trump appeared to be referring to ‘an Omar comment that has circulated this year in conservative media, including Fox News.’ It comes from a 2013 interview. Omar was a guest on “BelAhdan,” a Twin Cities PBS show about Middle East issues.

Move over, tea houses. Christopher Shea at the Southwest Journal examines the boon in selling CBD products: “In Southwest Minneapolis alone, consumers can get CBD sprays at local salons like The Chair in Lyndale, tea blends at the Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops and CBD balms and chocolate bars at Kowalski’s. ‘It’s an exciting product for sure,’ said Mike Oase, the chief operating officer of Kowalski’s.”

Enjoy the silence. Alex Kotlowitz in the New Yorker muses on his 44-year-old love affair with the Boundary Waters: “Indeed, it’s the wondrous paradox of the B.W.C.A.W. that although it’s easily accessible—roughly a hundred and fifty thousand people visit each year—within a day or two of paddling you can go days without seeing another person. There are few vistas from which you can inhale the landscape. Rather, travelling these connected waterways, one feels embedded in the wild, as if curled up on a couch, unaware and unconcerned with what’s happening in the house next door.”

In other news…

Nevermind: “Minnesota DHS deputy commissioners rescind their resignations” [Pioneer Press]

News that’s not food: “Sprawling exhibit center on north end of State Fair highlights what’s new this year” [Star Tribune]

Higher ed: “Ska-U-Mah: UMN creates new reggae institute” [Minnesota Daily]

RIP: “Slain Somali-Canadian journalist inspired many across the world and in St. Cloud” [St. Cloud Times]

Angling for ideas: “DNR seeks input on managing Mille Lacs fishery” [MPR]

Out of bounds: “Minnesota commissioner charged with misdemeanor for moving out of district” [West Central Tribune]

Including Minneapolis: “Trump admin holding back billions in transit funding, say congressional critics” [Curbed]

RIP: “Minnesota native and top American official held in Iran during hostage crisis dies” [Star Tribune]

Kudos: “Robyne Robinson appointed Board Chair of Minnesota Museum of American Art” [Spokesman-Recorder]

Cloudy with a chance of cheese curds: “Wisconsin-shaped cloud looms over Minnesota” [KMSP]