Omar introduces Zero Waste Act

New Omar legislation boosts zero waste measures. WCCO reports: “Rep. Ilhan Omar, along with other lawmakers, introduced the Zero Waste Act Thursday. It’s a bill that seeks to end use of toxic landfills and transition to a zero waste economy – part of the ‘Green New Deal.’ … The bill is intended to create a federal grant program to aid local cities in investing in zero waste initiatives. Omar says the funds from the federal grant program would go toward recycling infrastructure or towards the ‘creation of partnerships with local businesses aimed at reducing waste in their operations.’”

Speaking of wasting … The AP reports (via the Pioneer Press): “Midwest wildlife officials gathered Wednesday to discuss how they might better combat chronic wasting disease, which has been spreading through the region’s deer herds with no end in sight. … Among those at the two-day conference in Madison were wildlife officials from Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin and two Native American tribes — the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the Forest County Potawatomi. … Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole kicked off the meeting by imploring the attendees to collaborate with one another. … ‘We’ve all been working trying to stop it on our own. That has to change,’ Cole said. ‘It is our region that is at stake. We have a great opportunity to show the public at large that we are on it.’”

Social policy. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “Starting January, Minneapolis’ elected leaders and staff must start using official accounts to speak to the public about city business through sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. … The City Council unanimously passed a new social media policy Friday that will set new restrictions for Minneapolis’ mayor, 13 City Council members and thousands of employees and volunteers — the first update to the city’s online rules in eight years. A new and significant change will be the creation of city-authorized accounts for those serving in elected positions, an effort to draw a clearer line between personal and government messaging.”

Sounds like a program worth growing. MPR’s Nancy Yang writes: “For years, doctors have been urging their patients to eat more fruits and vegetables to maintain their health. … But for many people — especially those who can’t afford to eat well or who have few fresh food choices nearby — that’s easier said than done. … Enter the Hmong American Farmers Association and HealthEast. Since 2016, they’ve partnered to provide fresh fruit and vegetable boxes to patients, giving people the opportunity to eat healthier on a regular basis. In turn the Veggie Rx partnership supports local Hmong farmers and helps doctors build stronger relationships with their patients.”

