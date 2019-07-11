Politico report touts Minneapolis 2040 plan

The latest in our continuing series, National Media Writes About Minneapolis 2040. In Politico, Erick Trickey writes: “On recent early summer day, Janne Flisrand and John Edwards took a victory lap through their neighborhood. … As they strolled along sidewalks shaded by maples and oaks, they pointed out the variety of single-family homes that give the Lowry Hill East neighborhood its signature look: three-story houses from the early 20th century, with big, white-columned porches. Then they came to a century-old brown brick building, also three stories tall, with rows of windows on both sides of a recessed entryway. The six-unit condominium building from 1910 was flanked by 2½-story blue houses — one a single-family home, the other a triplex. It was mini-tableau of housing diversity that Flisrand and Edwards say has become all too hard to build in their part of town. ‘We’ve had a really long history of apartments and renters in this neighborhood,’ Edwards says. ‘But 20 percent of the neighborhood wanted to prevent that housing for the last 50 years.’”

At least one person thinks Trump will win Minnesota in 2020. The Hill’s Chris Mills Rodrigo reports: “President Trump on Thursday returned to the debate over the Pledge of Allegiance in a Minnesota city, saying the practice is ‘under siege.’ … ‘The Pledge of Allegiance to our great Country, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, is under siege,’ the president tweeted. … ‘That is why I am going to win the Great State of Minnesota in the 2020 Election. People are sick and tired of this stupidity and disloyalty to our wonderful USA!’”

Fleet Farm flees. The Brainerd Dispatch reports: “Fleet Farm announced Wednesday, July 10, it would be moving to new corporate headquarters in Wisconsin, affecting as many as 70 jobs in Brainerd. The Fleet Farm Group LLC agreed to purchase a 192,000-square-foot office building in Appleton, Wis., with a goal of bringing six of its locations under one roof — while remaining in Appleton.”

🤔. For Yahoo News, Hunter Walker reports: “Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick did not look like himself in a fundraising email that was sent by the National Republican Congressional Committee on Wednesday. The message included a picture of Kaepernick that appeared noticeably altered to make his skin darker, an attack ad tactic that has been used before and is considered by many as racist. … A spokesperson for [NRCC Chair Minnesota Rep. Tom] Emmer declined to comment and referred the matter to the NRCC. Thus far, Emmer and other Republican leaders have defended the NRCC’s approach. GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a statement to The Hill in June that praised Emmer and his team for ‘doing what it takes to win.’”

In other news…

In the Star Tribune, Greg Stanley writes: “After years of meticulous research,that has taken hold throughout the Great Lakes region.”

Congratulations to the shareholders: “Travel demand pushes ticket prices and profits higher at Delta” [Star Tribune]

We’re rich: “No let-up in Minnesota’s tax haul as budget year ended” [MPR]

Deep dive on Minneapolis property-valuation appeals: “Who’s Filing All These Property Valuation Appeals?” [streets.mn]

New boss: “Joan Gabel delivers first report to University regents” [MPR]

Bird news: “Once-threatened peregrines flying high across Minnesota” [MPR]

Word: “Nine poets will have work etched in St. Paul sidewalks. 54 poems already out there.” [Pioneer Press]