Rep. Peterson’s dire predictions for the ag sector

Plagues of locusts would be a relief. Carolyn Lange of the West Central Tribune covered Rep. Collin Peterson‘s recent talk in Willmar: “He said the ‘chickens are coming home to roost’ for the ag economy, and they may be roosting for a good long time. ‘I don’t think this thing is going to turn around anytime soon,’ he said. ‘I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t think I am.’ Low crop prices – which Peterson said were brought about by overproduction, the Trump administration’s tariffs and the lack of markets for soybeans because a widespread swine flu is killing millions of hogs in China – has taken its toll on agriculture.”

Density intensity. J. Brian Charles at Governing quotes Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in his piece on density: “‘Minneapolis has a long history of redlining and intentional segregation,’ Frey says. ‘We literally had maps that described North Minneapolis being for blacks and Jews.’ The divide still exists for black residents and newly arrived African immigrants. Most of them live on the city’s North Side, while the southwest section of town is largely white. Now, Minneapolis has eliminated exclusive single-family zoning everywhere in the city.”

Perception versus reality. Mohamed Ibrahim at the Minnesota Daily addresses the hype over light rail crime rates in the University of Minnesota area: “Perceived criminal activity persists occasionally due to rumors, according to Metro Transit Public Relations spokesperson Howie Padilla. He said false reports of teenagers with metal pipes and hammers assaulting passengers on platforms circulated last month, gaining national attention. Denouncing all false reports immediately, as well as diverting resources to those areas and coordinating with other local law enforcement, help eliminate that perception, he said.”

Tanks for nothing. Bill Salisbury at the Pioneer Press shares Rep. Betty McCollum‘s thoughts on President Trump’s military hardware display and flyovers 4th of July celebration: “McCollum, chair of the House appropriations subcommittee that oversees the Interior Department, which is coordinating the events, said the ‘most shameful’ aspect of it is that ‘our military is being co-opted for a gratuitous display of strength by a commander in chief who relishes the attention of dictators and despots. The American people should never allow any president of the United States to behave this way.'”

In other news…

