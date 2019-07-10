Sen. Smith calls McConnell’s leadership ‘a big fat waste’

CNN has posted an opinion piece by Sen. Tina Smith criticizing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “…Mitch McConnell’s leadership of the United States Senate has been a big fat waste. Americans can see this, and they are rightly frustrated with the slow pace of progress in Washington. I’m frustrated, too.”

WCCO has a post on the war of words between Rep. Ilhan Omar and FOX News host Tucker Carlson: “Carlson told his audience: ‘No country can import large numbers of people who hate it and expect to survive. The Romans were the last to try that, with predictable results.’ Omar shot back on Twitter, saying it was ‘kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress.’ She made it clear that she does not hate America.”

Ryan Faircloth at the Pioneer Press has a story on the state Department of Human Services reallocating money for naloxone distribution: “The state Department of Human Services will allocate $1 million in federal grant money to five community agencies over the next year to provide naloxone kits and training to those who need them. … Valhalla Place, which distributed 28,000 naloxone kits that reversed a total of 3,011 opioid overdoses last year, will receive no new grant money. The community supplier serves everyone from addicts and families to homeless shelters and reservations.”

MPR News’ Briana Bierschbach shares the story of a victim trauma advocate being harrassed at a state-sponsored conference: “[Safia] Khan, a survivor of childhood sexual assault, was at the Department of Corrections Victim Academy as an advocate to train [Andrew] Lieffort and others how to better respond to victims of trauma. Instead, she became a victim again. ‘He assaulted me in what I deemed to be the safest place I could be,’ Khan said later in a victim impact statement. ‘He did this to me while I stood next to my fiance and other leaders and colleagues working to end domestic and sexual violence.’”

In other news…

Up in smoke: “Hennepin County Board approves tobacco sales restrictions at airport and four cities” [Star Tribune]

More Minnesotan than Winona Ryder: “Is the cream cheese wonton Minnesota’s true hometown food?” [City Pages]

The stuff of nightmares: “Giant bullsnake found in bathtub in Hastings home” [KARE]

Minnows winnowed: “Minnesota fishermen frustrated by live bait shortage” [KSTP]

And what are you in for? “Would-be fudge bandit nabbed, Duluth police say” [Duluth News Tribune]