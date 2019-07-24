Six months in: Hagedorn sticks with Trump

President Trump, right, made stops in the mostly rural 1st and 8th congressional districts to endorse Republican candidates Jim Hagedorn, left, and Pete Stauber.

Dance with the one that brung ya. Torey Van Oot and Patrick Condon at the Star Tribune check on Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s first six months in office: “Hagedorn has lined up behind Trump’s trade agenda, which has cost U.S. farmers dearly in lost exports — losses the administration has sought to make up with $16 billion in tariff relief payments. Hagedorn also has been a vocal advocate of congressional approval for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which has been stalled in Congress.”

Reviving the “welfare queen” trope. Pat Kessler at WCCO details the Trump administration’s proposal that would kick Minnesotans off of food stamps: “The administration says the program has loopholes that allowed a Minnesota millionaire to receive benefits. … So lawmakers were shocked when this self-described millionaire testified exactly what the Trump administration is talking about. He said he applied for — and got — food assistance even though he had a beautiful house and a big 401K.”

No Luca Brasi sightings, however. Also from ‘CCO, Jennifer Mayerle gets to the bottom of why dead fish are washing ashore on Twin Cities lakes: “There is. It’s something the DNR calls fish kill. It typically happens when it’s hot and after a lot of rain, where nutrient runoff enters a lake. ‘One of the most common is low levels of oxygen in the lake and it just really stresses the fish out,’ said Debra Pilger, with Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. It can also happen during spawning and from bacteria. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is monitoring the situation at Lake Harriet and Cedar Lake.”

Where we came from. Former Vice President Walter Mondale has an opinion piece in the Washington Post regarding the refugee crisis: “A heartbreaking and infuriating difference between then and now is that 40 years ago, the United States led the charge to rally support for increased humanitarian aid and refugee resettlement. Today, it is the United States that is systematically dismantling the refugee protection framework we were instrumental in constructing in the first place.“

The numbers never go down. KSTP-TV has a piece on the increase in the homeless population at Lower Landing Park: “It’s a common sight to see people biking, running and walking on the trail that runs through the Lower Landing Park along the edge of the Mississippi River. Over the years there’s always been a homeless presence but now, it’s growing. The city of St. Paul acknowledges the number of people living at the park is growing. City staff has tracked the situation for several weeks.”

