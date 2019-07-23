St. Paul planning director resigns

Corrie departs. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “Bruce Corrie, the director of St. Paul’s department of Planning and Economic Development, has resigned the position that put him at the helm of many of the city’s major planning initiatives and day-to-day operations. … Corrie said he will step down immediately to visit ill family in India and then return to Concordia University, his previous employer, as both an economist and administrator.”

Rivers excessively soiled. The Mankato Free Press’ Tim Krohn reports: “The Minnesota River and three major watersheds in the region have problems that run wide and deep, from excess phosphorus, nutrients and other pollutants to major loads of sediment that are choking rivers with suspended solids. … The report calls for the need for a whopping 50% reduction in sediment going in the Minnesota River and greater Blue Earth River.”

Anyone want to take that bet? WCCO reports: “In his latest Twitter attack against Rep. Ilhan Omar, President Donald Trump predicted he’ll win Minnesota in 2020, in part, because Omar and her fellow progressive congresswomen in ‘The Squad’ are a ‘nightmare for America.’ … Trump’s Tuesday morning Twitter volley against Omar, whom he has targeted repeatedly this month, called her an ‘America hating anti-Semite.’ He also quoted Omar, who told her supporters in Minnesota last week that she vowed to be a ‘nightmare’ to the president.”

Puerto Rico protests. The Pioneer Press’s Julio Ojeda-Zapata reports: “Chanting ‘¡Ricky, renuncia!’ (Ricky, resign), about 200 members of Minnesota’s Puerto Rican community on Monday gathered in downtown St. Paul’s Rice Park to demand the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Roselló. … The small protest mirrored a vastly larger one in San Juan, the island’s capital, on the same day.”

In other news…

A million dollars to replace it: “Historic Grand Forks County bridge collapses under weight of truck 3 times over tonnage limit” [Grand Forks Herald]

Day brightener: “Uber driver takes 400 mile drive to get sisters to 100th birthday party” [KARE]

Railfans rejoice: “Plan would restore scenic rail line in western Duluth” [Duluth News Tribune]

Bravo: “Opera goes to the lake this summer, with a new company opening in St. Paul” [Star Tribune]