Strike planned at Amazon Shakopee facility for Prime Day

Primed for a strike. Bloomberg’s Josh Eidelson and Spencer Soper report: “Amazon.com Inc. warehouse workers in Minnesota plan to strike during the online retailer’s summer sales extravaganza, a sign that labor unrest persists even after the company committed to paying all employees at least $15 an hour last year. … Workers at a Shakopee, Minnesota, fulfillment center plan a six-hour work stoppage July 15, the first day of Prime Day. Amazon started the event five years ago, using deep discounts on televisions, toys and clothes to attract and retain Prime members, who pay subscription fees in exchange for free shipping and other perks.”

A tax by any other name … The Pioneer Press’ Bill Salisbury reports: “After Republican lawmakers batted down Gov. Tim Walz’s pitch for a 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase last spring, some of the governor’s fellow Democratic policymakers floated a trial balloon to test support for a lower-priced way to pump more money into fixing Minnesota’s aging roads and bridges. … The DFLers are ‘actively exploring’ the addition of a ‘debt-service surcharge’ to the state’s gas tax that would boost the price at the pump a few cents per gallon to cover the cost of borrowing money for highway improvements, said House Transportation Committee Chairman Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis.”

A bit on what’s at stake in the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion. MPR’s Dan Gunderson writes: “The latest challenge to the controversial Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project is raising a glimmer of hope for upstream residents who could lose land if the plan moves forward unchanged. … The board of Buffalo-Red River Watershed District denied a necessary permit for the $2.75 billion project and is contesting another permit that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources granted, which allows construction of a dam and a 30-mile diversion channel around Fargo, N.D. Upstream opponents hope the permit will be found invalid by an administrative law judge and changed to reduce upstream impact.”

KSTP’s Alex Jokich reports: “Emergency care doctors in the Twin Cities are seeing a… Dr. Carolyn McClain, medical director at The Urgency Room, said some of the most common summer injuries involve water sports. People are coming in with broken bones, dislocated shoulders and ruptured bicep tendons from activities like jet skiing, wakeboarding and tubing. … “You don’t think about, in the water when you fall, [that] you can get a concussion,” Dr. McClain said.

South Carolinians ponder Bde Maka Ska, formerly named after one of their state’s most famous politicians. In the Charleston Post and Courier, Caitlin Byrd writes: “Minnesota doesn’t know what to do about the lake. … Formed by retreating glaciers 10,000 years ago, the 401-acre body of water in Minneapolis has been a sailboat-dotted, postcard-ready destination for years. … What to call it, however, has proved surprisingly difficult since the largest lake in the largest city of the North Star State wields two different identities.”

