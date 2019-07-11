‘Tonight Show’ got $267,000 state rebate for Minneapolis Super Bowl episode

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Jimmy Fallon embraced his surroundings when he brought his ‘Tonight Show’ to Minneapolis last year: he ate hotdish cooked by a suburban family, impersonated native-son music icon Bob Dylan and waved mittens at his exuberant audience while flattering them. … But the local attention wasn’t free. ‘The Tonight Show’ told the state it spent more than $3 million to take the show on the road, including Fallon’s six-figure paycheck for the episode. But records indicate it also got nearly $267,000 back through a Minnesota government rebate program amid questions over its eligibility.”

For the Star Tribune, Katy Read says: “Nearly 120 people have reported getting sick after boating near Big Island on Lake Minnetonka over the long July 4th weekend, Hennepin County Public Health officials said. As of Wednesday morning, the county said that 116 boaters on Minnetonka reported having been at Big Island during the holiday weekend and have since experienced vomiting and/or multiple episodes of diarrhea.”

Also from the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith says, “The Starkey Hearing Foundation’s high-profile red carpet, star-studded gala — the biggest celebrity gala in Minnesota each year — is ending after a nearly 20-year run. …. This year, Tani Austin, who started the gala, said the foundation is ‘moving into a new era,’ replacing it with a private benefit concert called ‘Summer Sounds’ on July 20. … Just last month, a group of former employees sued Starkey Laboratories, accusing the leaders, including Bill Austin, President Brandon Sawalich and former President Jerry Ruzicka, of financially hurting the hearing aid manufacturer’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan.”

MPR’s Dan Gunderson follows the beach bacteria story. “Three beaches in Minneapolis and one in Chaska have been closed in the past few days after routine testing found high levels of E. Coli bacteria. Minnesota doesn’t require testing for bacteria at public beaches, but according to the state health department, about 10 counties and cities across the state have testing programs, including Minneapolis.”

WCCO-TV story says , “A new report out Wednesday shows Minnesota is ranked the 11th worst state to retire. The Bankrate.com report took data from 11 public and private documents relating to the life of retirees, and found, in which the state ranked fourth worst.”

At MPR, this also from Bakst: “The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled 4-3 that a suspected impaired driver does not have a limited right to an attorney before submitting to a blood test if police have a search warrant.Wednesday’s decision comes in the case of a woman arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in 2017 in Dakota County. A deputy got a warrant for a blood sample, but she tried to get those results tossed from the case because she wasn’t given the chance to talk with a lawyer.”

Also at MPR, Nina Moini writes, “Dakota County prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Minnesota State Patrol trooper with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor. According to the criminal complaint, a man told police on Friday that his 14-year-old daughter, who is described as cognitively delayed, said trooper Shawn Barta had been engaging in sexual acts with her over the past year. Barta, 36, denied anything inappropriate had happened.”