Trump aides defend remarks about Omar

For The Washington Post, Cat Zakrzewski and Felicia Sonmez report, “A week after his racist tweets about four minority congresswomen, President Donald Trump’s aides on Sunday defended his behavior, even as top Democrats sharply criticized him and pushed for greater accountability. Stephen Miller, a White House senior adviser, had a heated back-and-forth with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host Chris Wallace over the president’s tweets as well as a North Carolina Trump rally where the crowd chanted ‘send her back’, targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. … Miller defended Trump and said the term ‘racist’ has become a label used to silence and punish people.”

For FOX 9, Theo Keith reports, “Amy Klobuchar has reached the polling threshold to qualify for the Democratic presidential debate in September, though she still needs to reach the donor requirement. Klobuchar got her fourth qualifying poll Sunday, getting 4 percent support in the CBS News/YouGov poll of likely Democratic voters in Iowa. Klobuchar will now need to hit 130,000 individual donors. Her campaign said this month that Klobuchar has more than 100,000 donors and is ‘on track.’”

Says Erin Adler for the Strib, “A man who was fatally shot Sunday morning in north Minneapolis lost his brother to gun violence just a block away nearly two years ago. A family member identified Gregory Hoskins, 37, as the man who died just after midnight on the 1500 block of Plymouth Av. N. … The shooting was tragically similar to what occurred on July 28, 2017, when his brother, Divittin Hoskins, 32, was shot in the 1600 block of Plymouth Ave N. At the time, police said Divittin Hoskins was killed in retaliation for an earlier shooting.”

For the Pioneer Press, Jasmine Jones writes: “A Catholic cemetery in Mendota Heights is among the first in the state to offer ‘green’ burials, free of chemicals and concrete. … In a green burial, the body typically is wrapped in a shroud or laid in a wicker basket and placed in a grave dug by hand. The bodies deteriorate at a natural rate — about two years for flesh and 20 for bones. Resurrection has sold 15 plots since Twin Cities Archbishop Bernard Hebda dedicated the land in May.”

The St. Cloud Times’ Nora G. Hertel reports, “Nuclear power holds an important place in Xcel’s energy output now, and that will continue in the near future. Xcel, Minnesota’s largest electric utility, hopes to expand the Monticello plant’s license from 2030 to 2040, as it closes its coal plants and moves toward carbon-free energy production by 2050. ‘It’s a carbon-free energy source,’ said Xcel Energy President Chris Clark about nuclear power Friday. ‘It’s a very efficient process, as far as being able to get a lot of energy out of a very small amount of fuel.’ … The conversation about nuclear has shifted to some extent as the effects of climate change become more apparent in Minnesota and across the globe.”

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow writes , “The Minnesota Department of Transportation ripped up streets in a south Minneapolis neighborhood last fall — and then didn’t come back this spring to fix them. Naturally, that made residents quite unhappy. MnDOT on Friday finished repaving streets and installing sidewalks on 2nd Avenue S. and E. 39th Street immediately behind the Interstate 35W noise wall..”

KSTP-TV reports: “Unlike past years, the annual Milk Carton Boat Races couldn’t be held in the waters at Bde Maka Ska because of poor water quality. Instead of paddling, people carried their homemade ships on dry land. Organizers say they were disappointed to be out of the water, but safety comes first.…The races have become a tradition that has been around the Twin Cities since 1971. Twin Cities Beach Blast said they rebranded the beloved event to Milk Carton Boat Portage Races.”

For ABC News, Ella Torres says, “A 2-year-old Minnesota boy who was reported missing was quickly found at a county fair ⁠— after making the trek in on his toy tractor, his family said Saturday. Little Kenneth was riding around in his yard on his John Deere tractor Thursday night when he remembered that the Chisago County Fair was just a mere two blocks away, his mom, Lynn Allen, told ABC News. Allen had promised him earlier in the week he’d get to go with his grandfather. Kenneth, though, took matters into his own hands.”