Two tornadoes touch down in central Minnesota

KARE 11 reports: “The National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes in central Minnesota on Sunday, and possibly an additional one in Wisconsin. Tornado Warnings popped up beginning Sunday at about 3:20 p.m. and lasting until about 5:30 p.m., starting in McLeod County and spreading to Benton, Sherburne, Anoka, Chisago and Isanti. The confirmed tornadoes were in Silver Lake and Scandia.”

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow tells us, “The new law requiring Minnesota drivers to go hands-free starting Thursday has received lots of attention. … Another law takes effect Thursday, too. It prohibits slow drivers from hogging the left lane. Technically, the ‘slowpoke’ law isn’t actually new. Minnesota has long had a requirement that slower-moving motorists use the right lane and allow others to pass when practicable, said Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol. ‘The law has just been modernized to account for today’s traffic,’ Shank said. For example, it comes with a $50 fine, plus court fees.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Kelly Busche writes, “Nearly 55 million legal opioid pills flooded St. Louis County from 2006-12, and newly obtained data shows what entities are behind them. The Washington Post obtained a Drug Enforcement Administration data set that details nearly 380 million transactions during that period — showing exactly who’s behind the manufacturing, distribution and pharmaceutical sales of oxycodone and hydrocodone pills. Although prescription painkillers aren’t the sole cause of the crisis, it reveals that some northern Minnesota communities saw more pills compared to the rest of the state. … Two Walgreens stores in Duluth rank among the top-five pharmaceutical sellers of opioid pills in Minnesota.… Combined, the two pharmacies sold more than 11 million pills in the seven-year span.”

In the Pioneer Press, Bob Shaw writes, “Richie Porrazzo can’t keep up with the new crop of solar gardens. ‘This is nuts!’ said Porrazzo, wiping sweat from his sun-baked scalp, as his crew scrambled to build an installation in Dakota County. … Porrazzo said he would have to finish quickly, because more solar orders are waiting in Woodbury and Farmington. Porrazzo is part of the solar flare in Minnesota, the nation’s leader in solar gardens. The number exploded to 208 in 2018 — more than one-third of the total in the U.S.”

For Fox News, Michael Hollan says, “A massive fish has just become Minnesota’s newest urban legend. After two boys briefly lassoed the monster, the population of Edina has been on the lookout for the monster. Some want to catch it to move it to a larger body of water, while others just want to catch a glimpse. … Since then, crowds have reportedly been gathering around the 56th Street Bridge hoping to catch a glimpse of the famous fish. Also, workers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources attempted to capture the fish but were unable to locate it. They plan on moving it to the Mississippi River, but it seems that the 70-year-old sturgeon has other plans.”

A story in the Star Tribune says, “A horse dragged a woman ‘a long distance’ to her death while she was walking the animal in western Minnesota, authorities said. The incident occurred late Friday morning at a home on the eastern shore of Star Lake, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The lake about 30 miles northeast of Fergus Falls. … It appeared the woman was walking with the horse using a lead rope, which got wrapped around her arm, the Sheriff’s Office added.”

For City Pages, Keith Harris reports, “Cardi B was here for a good time, not for a long time. The curvy 26-year-old Bronx-born rap star whipped through her Minneapolis debut at a sold-out Target Center last night in under an hour. Way too short, you say? Well, look on the bright side. You might have offset (get it?) some of the $50 to $125 ticket cost by paying your babysitter for less time than you’d expected. And maybe you were finally well-rested enough on Sunday morning to make it to church for once. In the opinion of a guy who got into the show for free, Cardi’s 50-minute set was taut and lively but rarely rushed.”