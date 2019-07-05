Walz moves to relieve fuel shortage

The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith says, “A fuel shortage in Minnesota ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year prompted Gov. Tim Walz to sign an emergency executive order temporarily lifting some restrictions for commercial vehicles that deliver petroleum products. … Officials from the state Department of Commerce, which monitors the state’s fuel supply, weren’t available for comment Thursday. But, according to the department, the state’s motor gasoline inventory dramatically dropped at the end of May and throughout June.”

For MPR, Sophia Sura writes, “Twenty years ago on the Fourth of July, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness withstood a storm that transformed the region. The storm, known as a derecho, produced straight-line winds of up to 100 mph, which uprooted and toppled nearly 500,000 acres of the BWCA’s trees in a massive blowdown. … The strongest part of the storm hit the Boundary Waters around noon, just a few hours after it had begun. … a storm of this magnitude occurs once every one or two decades. But as the climate warms, he said, they could become more frequent.”

Says Dave Orrick in the Pioneer Press , “When you see a garbage or recycling truck double-parked with flashing lights, treat it with the same respect you would a police car or fire truck: slow down, and pass only if it’s safe and with as much room as you can. It’s the law now in Minnesota.which actually went into effect shortly after Gov. Tim Walz signed it in May, wasn’t particularly controversial and has received little attention, overshadowed by the far-reaching hands-free cellphone law taking effect Aug. 1 .”

In the Star Tribune, Pam Louwagie writes, “As high water levels persist in the Great Lakes, some shoreline dwellers are putting pressure on officials to open up dams in the East to let out more water, but shipping industry officials in Duluth and Superior, Wis., worry such a move thousands of miles away could have big consequences locally. … Although landowners along the lake would like to see the lake level lowered by releasing more, shipping officials say that would create strong currents in the seaway that would slow or even halt commercial ship navigation, affecting an industry snaking all the way west to Duluth.”

This from the Forum News Service, “A Twin Cities man is facing indecent exposure charges in northwestern Minnesota after he was arrested for allegedly fishing on his pontoon in the nude. Court documents say the Otter Tail County sheriff’s office was called to Turtle Lake in Underwood at approximately 8:20 a.m. Monday for a report of a man fishing on his pontoon in the nude. The caller told police the naked man was about 50 feet from their dock, standing up and in full view of their picture window.”

Kristen Leigh Painter of the Strib reports , “Two years ago, large investors salivated over takeovers in Big Food — and Minnesota’s giant, General Mills, appeared to be on the menu. Today, the narrative of the food industry is being reset. Big food makers need to compete with small innovators who are racing to satisfy consumer tastes and habits that are expanding in new directions. Takeover artists who merged firms such as Kraft and Heinz and mined them for excess costs have fallen from Wall Street darlings to cautionary tales. The owner of Kraft Heinz cut too deep, making it much tougher for that food maker to compete. Meanwhile,

At the Des Moines Register, Shelby Fleig writes, “[Amy] Klobuchar’s stump speech rarely references her time as a corporate lawyer or as Hennepin County attorney, an office she held from 1999-2007. She has said she will differentiate herself from Trump to win over moderate Republicans and independents. On Wednesday, she called for Democrats to unite against Trump’s ‘divisive’ politics. … ‘That Kavanaugh hearing was something I won’t forget,’ Klobuchar told reporters before leaving the event Wednesday. ‘He literally went right after me as I was sitting there, and I decided, ‘I’m not going to go down in the sewer with you.’ That might be a little clue as to how I’m handling this campaign.’”