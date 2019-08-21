After Hurricane Maria: From Puerto Rico to Minnesota

Jeyca Maldonado-Medina at Sahan Journal has a story on the more than 300 families that have migrated from Puerto Rico to Minnesota following Hurricane Maria: “Through Facebook, Sharon Roja found Marisol Chiclana, a Puerto Rican native who’s lived in Minnesota for 25 years and volunteers her free time to help families who recently arrived from Puerto Rico. … ‘One day we decided to go to the airport to meet up with some families that were arriving from Puerto Rico,’ Chiclana said of a winter day when the temperature ran 5 below zero. ‘We realized that people arrived without coats, without scarves, with nothing.’“

The Duluth News Tribune has a brief on the Minnesota Supreme Court declining an appeal to its unanimous May decision that an additional environmental review of the PolyMet copper-nickel mine is not needed: “‘This action effectively closes out any remaining challenges to the state related to the environmental review and allows us to sharpen our focus on financing, building and operating Minnesota’s first copper-nickel-precious metals mine,’ said Jon Cherry, PolyMet president and CEO.”

Greg Stanley at the Star Tribune writes about the lawsuit by White Bear Township residents against the state of Minnesota over emission violations: “Homeowners and neighbors living near a White Bear Township manufacturer caught violating its permit and polluting the air for more than a decade have sued the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) over its handling of the case. The homeowners, who have hired former Attorney General Lori Swanson to help represent them, say the state has refused to release public inspection records, e-mails, water and lead tests and data analysis about their exposure to the pollutants released over the past 15 years by the company, Water Gremlin.”

Andrew Hazzard at the Southwest Journal chronicles the struggles of lakeside businesses following the pavilion fire at Bde Maka Ska: “Wheel Fun has been busy on nice days, but they’ve noticed the impact of losing the pavilion, with smaller crowds in the evenings than in past summers. The fire left Lola, Minneapolis Sailing Center and Wheel Fun Rentals without running water or electricity. The businesses have had to adjust to generator power.”

In other news…

Change we can believe in: “Specialty coins are new Walz calling card” [MPR]

The ball’s in your court, Minneapolis: “St. Paul debuts the only outdoor regulation-sized handball courts in the Twin Cities” [Pioneer Press]

For the home opener, for the next 24 hours: “With $10 tickets, Minnesota Gophers hope to halt the exodus of football fans” [City Pages]

This land is your land: “State Fair exhibit showcases Minnesota’s public lands” [Duluth News Tribune]

Dirty and sober: “Calmed down and sobered up, Minneapolis-bred comedian gets her first Amazon special” [Star Tribune]

Hope they nail this guy: “‘It’s Frustrating’: Who Dumped Hundreds Of Nails On Sherburne County Roads?” [WCCO]

Keep Fido close: “Possible cougar spotted in Bloomington, Minn.” [KMSP]