Children’s Minnesota confirms four lung injuries related to vaping

E-cigarettes, also known as vapes, are battery-operated devices that heat nicotine-laced liquid to generate an aerosol that users inhale.

Is vaping the new smoking? KARE’s Kent Erdahl reports: “Children’s Minnesota is confirming four cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping by teenagers, marking the first time cases have been identified in Minnesota. … Public health officials in Wisconsin issued alerts to the public in late July after identifying cases of Severe Lung Disease that they believed to be tied to vaping. Since then, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services has confirmed a total of 12 such cases and health officials in Illinois have confirmed three more.”

Two homicides in Minneapolis. A man was found dead late Monday night on West River Parkway between the Stone Arch Bridge and the 3rd Ave bridge, WCCO reports. “The man had suffered trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.” Then there’s this one: “Minneapolis police say they are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in northeast Minneapolis, near the intersection of Marshall Street and 16th Avenue. … Someone passing by saw a person down on the nearby railroad bridge and called 911. When police got to the scene, there they found a man who was dead.”

Perhaps you can venture a guess. At Sahan Journal, Mukhtar M. Ibrahim writes: “For nearly two decades, the sitting president of the United States has made a brief appearance via videotape at swearing-in ceremonies of new citizens across the country, welcoming and congratulating the new Americans. … But in Minnesota, federal judges who conduct citizenship ceremonies have broken from that tradition. They are not showing President Trump’s 90-second recorded video message to new naturalized citizens. It’s not clear why.”

We’re number four! WCCO’s Kate Raddatz reports: “If you’re thinking of having a baby, get ready to pay big bucks for child care. … A new study from the Economic Policy Institute found Minnesota is the fourth most expensive state for child care. The average annual cost of sending an infant to a day care center is $16,087.”

This is a weird one: “Report: Armed man stakes out south Minneapolis neighborhood” [City Pages]

Having trouble letting go: “Vandals spray-paint demolition equipment at St. Andrew’s” [Pioneer Press]

Made in MN: “Iron ore plant in Silver Bay celebrates $100 million upgrades, new product, new customers” [Star Tribune]

Interesting story: “Lured by jobs and housing, Karen refugees spread across Minnesota” [MPR]

That’s where the milk is: “Minnesota-based Izzy’s ice cream is now being made in — gasp! — Wisconsin” [Star Tribune]

Fun vintage photos: “Digitizing Thousands of City of Minneapolis Photographs” [Hennepin County Library]

