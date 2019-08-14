Children’s Theatre Company settles with six survivors of sexual abuse

Marianne Combs at MPR News is reporting the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis has settled six lawsuits with former students: “The students are all survivors of sexual abuse that occurred at the theater company in the 1970s. The individuals were sexually abused by former artistic director John Clark Donahue and two former employees. … In the statement, CTC said they are working on ‘a significant list of action items both for now and the future.'”

Emily Nonko at Next City has a piece on the innovative way Somali-Americans in Minneapolis are bypassing banks when buying homes: “For Muslim home-buyers in the Somali-American community, there’s yet another hurdle. Koranic law forbids paying and receiving interest — known as ‘riba’ in Arabic — so if practicing Muslims want to buy homes, they can’t go the traditional bank route. ‘Today, we are at the mercy of the banks and the mortgage industry,’ Sheik-Abdi says. He notes that financing options offered to Muslim buyers (known as Islamic, no-riba or halal mortgages) are often predatory.”

Elizabeth Shockman at MPR News writes about a group of Native Americans attempting to educate Minnesota teachers on Dakota history: “Rocky is a director of the Medicine Wheel Project, a mental health program at Center School in Minneapolis. He said he hoped that sharing his own stories, as well as Dakota history and oral tradition, would help these educators in the work they have ahead of them this year. ‘We’re all educators and we all have compassion, so why shouldn’t you guys hear these stories, too?’ he asked. ‘I mostly save these stories for my indigenous students, but I realize that that’s my own ego … and if I want a healthy community, then we all need to understand each other.'”

Frederick Melo at the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports on the Merrill Corporation‘s move from St. Paul to downtown Minneapolis after 50+ years: “The company, which was founded in St. Paul in 1968, has maintained a decades-long presence at 1 Merrill Circle, located just off Snelling Avenue and Energy Park Drive, in a two-story, 50,000-square-foot building built in 1986, as well as two adjoining structures. The three structures were sold last year to a real estate developer. The new location in the Baker Center at 733 Marquette Ave. will replace both its St. Paul headquarters and North Loop offices.”





In other news…

