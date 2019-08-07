China halting U.S. farm imports a huge setback for Minnesota farmers

Down on the farm. Adam Belz of the Star Tribune offers up the local angle on China’s decision to halt U.S. farm imports: “The impasse with China is perhaps even more frustrating for hog farmers, given how much African swine fever has decimated swine herds in China and high demand for pork there, said Dave Preisler, executive director of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. ‘It’s just plain disappointing,’ Preisler said. “There could be such tremendous opportunity.’ Chinese pork demand will instead be met by European and South American hog farmers.”

Stone cold sober as a matter of fact. Keith Harris at City Pages interviews five Minnesota musicians on kicking addiction and rediscovering creativity: “[Lydia Liza:] ‘Before I walked into treatment, I had completely stopped writing in any capacity. I had lost all sense of self, all sense of creativity. My first thought was, I really hope I can write again. And that was one of the first things that came back to me.'”

Lyndale Avenue user’s manual. Andrew Hazzard at the Southwest Journal has a piece on city and county officials, along with a number of advocates, discussing how to make Lyndale Avenue safer: “Techniques such as raising and adding brighter painting to pedestrian crossings and adding more protected bike infrastructure could also help, [Ashwat] Narayanan said. Abigail Johnson, a Lowry Hill East resident who chairs of the Minneapolis Pedestrian Advisory Committee and co-founded the Feet First movement that encourages walking, said small changes like adding bollards at intersections and painting larger median strips could slow vehicles and make a huge difference in how the street feels.”

Working with fire and steel. Jimmy Lovrien at the Duluth News Tribune has the scoop on $100 million in upgrades at the Northshore Mining processing facility in Silver Bay: “With the upgrades, the Cleveland-Cliffs plant can now produce the kind of pellets the steel mills of the future will rely on. Northshore is set to process up to 3.5 million tons of direct-reduced iron, or DR-grade, pellets per year, most of which will feed its soon-to-be-completed hot briquetted iron, or HBI, plant in Toledo, Ohio. After that, the HBI produced by Cliffs can be mixed with scrap metal in an electric arc furnace to make steel.”

In other news…

This evening: “Rally for gun reform to take place at Minnesota Capitol” [KSTP]

Hot takes coming: “Public To Weigh In On Renaming Roads Around Bde Maka Ska” [WCCO]

Handy guide: “Get Free Immunizations In Minneapolis Before School Starts” [Southwest Minneapolis Patch]

Lumps of coal: “Two officers in North Minneapolis Christmas tree controversy have been fired” [Star Tribune]

They’re coming: “Tall ships pass through Soo Locks on way to Minnesota festival” [UpNorthLive]

You can’t take them with you: “An 88-year-old bachelor farmer collected hundreds of classic cars. Now they’re up for auction” [Fargo Forum]