Del Monte closes Sleepy Eye facility; layoffs begin Oct. 2

Kristen Leigh Painter at the Star Tribune has a story on California-based Del Monte closing its 89-year-old Minnesota plant: “The closure, which is slated to take place on or around Oct. 21, will result in the loss of 69 full-time jobs and 294 seasonal positions. Layoffs will began as soon as Oct. 2 and will be staggered through next June as the plant finishes any remaining labeling, shipping and administrative work needed to close. Del Monte’s Sleepy Eye plant began operating in 1930 and produces more cases of peas and corn than any of the company’s other plants.“

FOX9 has the info, with visuals, on MnDOT’s attempts to avoid flooding on I-35W: “The first-of-its-kind project involves half-a-dozen large, underground tanks right along the 35W northbound lanes. The hope is that once completed, the tanks will store excess storm water the freeway drainage system can’t handle and thus keep the roadway clear.”

Ashley Lauren at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder talks to Twin Cities filmmaker Lee Jordan about his latest project, a documentary on Juneteenth: “His cinematic mission has been to bring forth insightful, thought-provoking and truthful information about Black history. Jordan wants to shine a light on the monumental African Americans who helped create the fabric of American history. ‘By finding your own thread in the American tapestry and following and seeing where it leads you … that helps you be able to tell your story,’ said Jordan.”

Renée Jean at the Williston Herald tracks the trade war in North Dakota, where farmers are feeling it the worst: “North Dakota already has the equivalent of an eight-lane super highway to China when it comes to soybeans. ‘We have all the terminals and railway capacity, and we have the export terminals in the Pacific Northwest that can handle soybeans quickly and efficiently,’ [executive director of the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association Nancy] Johnson said. ‘So we obviously are the most interested in looking that direction.'”

Brady Slater at the Duluth News Tribune outlines MnDOT’s plans to rebuild a cemetery disturbed by a bridge replacement project: “The hillside cemetery was disturbed by the start of the Highway 23 bridge replacement project over Mission Creek. That project has long since been discontinued and will start from scratch following the end of rehabilitation efforts at the cemetery, where all displaced dirt will be returned, the slope fortified and the cemetery boundaries defined by the state archaeologist.”

In other news…

Quite a mess: “Did North Dakota Regulators Hide an Oil and Gas Industry Spill Larger Than Exxon Valdez?” [DeSmog]

Pack a lunch, but eat it before you get to the front: “MSP making changes to security lines in Terminal 1” [KARE]

Two years after: “Early homecoming for Minnehaha Academy students, staff who were displaced by deadly blast” [Star Tribune]

Good news: “Nothing suspicious found after University of St. Thomas receives bomb threat” [Pioneer Press]

The Greatest Romance Ever Sold: “Prince store at MSP gives travelers a glimpse at superstar’s Minnesota life” [Star Tribune]

Did she have a plan for this? “Elizabeth Warren meets her lookalike at Minnesota rally: ‘We need to talk!’” [Star Tribune]

Low and inside: “Squirrel scampers into Twins dugout, scares Miguel Sano” [KMSP]