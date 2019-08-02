DHS overpaid $25 million for substance abuse treatments

At the Pioneer Press, Ryan Faircloth reports, “The Minnesota Department of Human Services overpaid tribal governments $25.3 million for treatments covered under Medicaid, according to internal memos obtained by the Pioneer Press. DHS officials learned this spring that they overpaid the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the White Earth Nation for therapy used to treat substance abuse disorder, the memos state. The agency reimbursed the tribes for in-person visits with health care providers when the patients actually were self-administering the medication at home. The blunder brings a fresh wave of scrutiny on DHS, which has a nearly $18 billion budget and oversees a range of programs for the state’s most vulnerable residents.”

The Star Tribune’s Neal St. Anthony writes, “The once-most-prominent downtown Minneapolis retail corner, which pretty much went dark in recent years, is going to get a face-lift. Ryan Cos., which manages the 36-year-old City Center, said the $3 million project will include a ‘monumental facade improvement,’ of the northwest corner of 7th Street and the Nicollet Mall. … Ryan expects to announce three new City Center retail tenants at that corner within several weeks.”

For the St. Cloud Times, Clairissa Baker writes: “A U.S. District Court judge has found St. Cloud State University violated Title IX, according to an order issued Thursday. U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Tunheim ordered an injunction in the class-action lawsuit against the university, requiring St. Cloud State to take immediate action to remedy the situation. The lawsuit began after the university removed six athletic programs in 2016, including men’s and women’s tennis and Nordic skiing. Athletes sued the university to keep the programs and change some facilities.”

Also in the PiPress, this from Dave Orrick, “A sexual assault survivor has told a former senior Minnesota corrections official accused of leaking her identity to stop talking — or risk being sued. A letter from the woman’s attorney, obtained by the Pioneer Press, is directed at Sarah Walker, a former deputy commissioner of corrections who resigned last month while under investigation for allegedly leaking the survivor’s identity to the media … . Within hours of the letter going out, Walker canceled interviews and issued a statement saying she wouldn’t be issuing any more statements.”

WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh reports: “The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is suing West Lutheran High School in Plymouth, arguing the school permitted sexual assault and harassment of a student. The department says a ninth-grader was sexually harassed and assaulted multiple times during the 2014-15 school year by multiple students. The human rights department says the school did not protect the student and retaliated against her by preventing her from returning for her tenth-grade year.”

An AP story says, “President Trump opened a revved-up rally Thursday in Cincinnati by tearing into the Democrats he has been elevating as his new political foils, with attacks on four liberal congresswomen of color and their party’s leadership of cities. The president, who faced widespread criticism for not doing more to stop the chants of ‘Send her back’ about Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar at a rally two weeks ago, did not mention Omar or her three colleagues by name in the opening moments of his Ohio gathering — but the target of his attacks was unmistakable. ‘The Democrat party is now being led by four left-wing extremists who reject everything that we hold dear,’ Trump said of Omar and her fellow House Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.”



At the travel website OneMileAtAtime.com the story says, “Delta has just revealed a radical change to their Asian route network. … Tokyo Haneda is Tokyo’s more convenient airport, though historically it has had very limited slots available for US carriers. Recently the DOT tentatively granted an additional 12 slots to US airlines at Haneda. The DOT sure acted in favor of Delta with these allocations, as Delta got five of the 11 available slots. Delta was granted flights to Tokyo Haneda from Atlanta, Detroit, Honolulu, Portland, and Seattle. On top of that, the airline already flies from Los Angeles and Minneapolis to Haneda, meaning they’ll have service to Haneda from seven markets. … Delta has now revealed that they plan to transfer their full operations of US to Tokyo services from Narita to Haneda. Delta notes that they’ll be the largest US airline serving Haneda, with seven daily flights.”

At NBC News Alex Seitz-Wald says, “To make the stage in Houston for the ABC-hosted face-off, candidates will need to both register at least 2 percent in the polls (up from 1 percent for the previous two debates) and secure donations from at least 130,000 individual donors (up from 65,000). So far, only seven out of 24 candidates appear to have met both grades: Former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Three other candidates say they have qualified either on polling (Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar) or donations (former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang), but not both.”