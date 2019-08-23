Federal appeals court finds for St. Cloud couple that wants to refuse same-sex wedding videography

Won’t be the end of this one. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “A three-judge federal appeals court ruled Friday to revive the challenge of a St. Cloud couple suing Minnesota over the right to refuse to film same-sex weddings, arguing that the videos are a form of speech subject to First Amendment protections. … Carl and Angel Larsen, who run a Christian videography business called Telescope Media Group, sued Minnesota’s human rights commissioner in December 2016 in federal court, saying the state’s public accommodation law would hit them with steep fines and jail time if they began offering wedding videography services that only promoted their vision of marriage. … Writing for the appeals court on Friday, Judge David Stras, a former Minnesota Supreme Court justice, wrote that the First Amendment allows the Larsens to choose when to speak and what to say.”

Jamar Clark case settlement. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany writes: “The Minneapolis City Council on Friday signed off on a $200,000 settlement to the family of Jamar Clark, bringing to an end an emotional chapter in the city’s history of police-community relations. … After briefly retreating to a closed session to finalize the deal, Council President Lisa Bender opened the room to reporters and went around the table asking her colleagues whether they supported the settlement. The final vote was unanimous.”

Noncontroversial pipeline. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “Minnesota regulators approved Thursday the replacement of an oil pipeline through the Fond du Lac Reservation. … The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave Enbridge the OK to take 10 miles of its existing Line 4 , which currently sits above grade but under a mound of soil, and completely move it below grade. … Work on the $100 million project would take place as Enbridge replaces its Line 3 oil pipeline, which runs parallel to Line 4. … The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa supports the Line 4 replacement.”

Rolling Stone caught up with the guy who bought Bob Dylan’s childhood homes. David Browne writes: “Bill Pagel knows what you’re thinking, so he’ll say it for you. Last month, the Hibbing, Minnesota resident bought the two-story house where Bob Dylan lived between 1948 and 1959. It follows his 2001 purchase of a dwelling in Duluth where the singer and his family lived before Hibbing. ‘When you start collecting homes – and I’ve got two – I think that’s when you should probably get some professional help,’ Pagel says with a self-deprecating laugh. ‘That’s end-stage collecting.’ ”

Here’s some stuff from the Fair…

