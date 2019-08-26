Grand Old Day organization under federal investigation

Can’t wait for the rest of this story to come out. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “Sources told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the Grand Avenue Business Association, GABA, is now under a federal investigation involving the U.S. Attorney, Secret Service and IRS. … GABA’s biggest yearly event is St. Paul’s Grand Old Day, in June, and that’s where sources said the investigation started after the festival was abruptly canceled in April and then saved at the last minute by donations from local businesses. … Sources said St. Paul Police started the investigation in May, they then turned over significant evidence in July to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota.”

Always be prepared. MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports: “Legislation to legalize recreational marijuana use in Minnesota still faces a big hurdle in the Republican-controlled Senate, but that hasn’t stopped DFL Gov. Tim Walz from preparing for its potential passage. … Walz said last week he has directed relevant state agencies to be ready next year to implement the law if a bill ends up reaching his desk.”

Mille Lacs walleye fishing ending. The Brainerd Dispatch reports: “Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake will close Friday, Sept. 6, so state anglers do not exceed a safe walleye harvest level set by the state of Minnesota and Ojibwe tribal authorities with fishing rights on Mille Lacs.”

Nice profile of a Minneapolis institution. Mpls.St.Paul’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl writes: “I looked all around Harry Singh’s restaurant kitchen, because I was hearing something that sounded like a little steel drum, a musical pop-bump-a-pop-bump. It was different from the vintage calypso and soca soundtrack that Singh keeps going every minute he’s in the shop. Was there a steel band somewhere down the block from the Nicollet Avenue storefront? … I asked Singh. … ‘It does that if there’s water,’ he said, gesturing to the pot of oil he’d set to boil on the stove. The pot was black, iron, and round-bottomed, and sheets of orange flame from the stove were wrapping around the outside. Calypso — the classic West Indian folk music — first emerged as a kind of protest speech in Trinidad, after the British authorities banned drums in hopes of preventing enslaved Africans from communicating with one another. Cooking pots, oil drums, and such were recruited instead. Was this phantom music something that would be familiar to anyone cooking in a traditional Trinidadian way?”

