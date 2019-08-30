Interim human services commish: Break up DHS

Too big to flail. The Pioneer Press’ Ryan Faircloth reports: “Minnesota’s interim Human Services commissioner is leaving the embattled agency with a parting recommendation: split the department in two. … In an email to staff members Friday, Acting Commissioner Pam Wheelock said the Department of Human Services should split off its health care system that deals with mental health, addiction and other treatment services from the agency’s other responsibilities, which range from licensing child care providers to administering food stamps.”

Hopefully just a blip. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “Minnesota traffic fatalities were up 6 percent in 2018 even though state totals continue to trend down over a five-year period, according to the Department of Public Safety’s annual crash report released Friday. … There were 381 road deaths last year, up from 358 deaths in 2017. On an average day last year, one person was killed and 76 were injured in traffic accidents. The report estimated the average daily cost to the state at just under $5 million.”

Looking at the impact of the Del Monte closure. MPR’s Cody Nelson reports: “Troy Windschitl has grown peas and sweet corn for more than 20 years. Just like his dad and grandpa did for 40 years before him. … But that could come to an end as early as this fall when the Windschitl family and other farmers here lose the buyer for those crops. In a stunning announcement last week, California-based Del Monte Foods said it plans to close its sweet corn and peas canning plant just off Main Street here in October. … Windschitl, 44, counts on Del Monte sales for about 15 percent of his income. Hundreds of others near this tight-knit town of 3,500 people depend on the plant, too. It employs over 360 people and the economic impact of the plant closure will ripple through the area for years to come.”



Omar held a town hall. WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports: “With controversy swirling and a publicized death threat, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar held another public town hall meeting Thursday at the University of Minnesota. … The FBI confirms it is investigating the threat against Omar. … Rep. Ayanna Pressley, another member of the so-called ‘squad,’ joined Omar during the roundtable focused on maternal health disparities.”

Stauber’s taking a boat trip. The Duluth News Tribune’s reports: “Congressmen Pete Stauber and Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) will board a ship in Duluth next week and travel through the Soo Locks to highlight the lock system’s importance. … In a news release Thursday, Stauber (R-Hermantown) said he and Bergman will board the freighter Roger Blough in Duluth next Wednesday and take it to the Locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Stauber, a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said the trip will help him ‘learn more about areas in which (the Soo Locks) could be improved.’”

In other news…

Not good: “Mental health clinic files complaint against St. Paul fire captain after 911 call” [KSTP]

Nuclear option: “Union guards could be locked out at Xcel’s Monticello nuclear plant” [St. Cloud Times]

Just leaving this here: “‘Hot’ load on truck triggers minor accident in Kandiyohi County” [West Central Tribune]

Normally you want the word “viral” as far away from your kidneys as possible: “Local woman’s search for kidney goes ‘viral’ after cousin holds sign outside state fair” [KARE]

Well at least someone can: “Firetrucks can navigate Kenilworth corridor, chief says” [Southwest Journal]

The Hüsker Dü features are why we always renew our subscription to Psychology Today: “The Hardcore Evolution of Greg Norton” [Psychology Today]