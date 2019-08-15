Israel bans Rep. Ilhan Omar from visiting

So much for politics stopping at the water’s edge. The AP reports (via the Star Tribune): “Israel said Thursday that it will bar two Democratic congresswomen from entering the country ahead of a planned visit over their support for a Palestinian-led boycott movement, a decision announced shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that it would ‘show great weakness’ to allow them in. … The move to bar Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from visiting the close American ally appeared to be unprecedented, and marked a deep foray by Israel into America’s bitterly polarized politics. It is also a sharp escalation of Israel’s campaign against the international boycott movement.”

Uh oh. The Pioneer Press reports: “Minnesota lost 1,300 seasonally adjusted jobs in July, raising the state’s unemployment rate to 3.4 percent. … The state’s rate, an increase from 3.3 percent the month before, still remains below the national rate of 3.7 percent, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The state’s labor participation rate remained at 70 percent.”

Gray is where the green is. MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “Sally and Tom Kopacek are walking through the lobby of Applewood Pointe, pointing out the many amenities that attracted them to the Eagan senior living cooperative. … There’s the library filled with books brought by residents of the newly built 96-unit building; there’s a large party room with a full kitchen, televisions and tables; there are two guest rooms; there’s a game room with a pool table and shuffleboard table; and there’s a gym and a patio and a putting green. … Developers are counting on many more buyers like the Kopaceks in coming years. Minnesota’s over 65 age group is expected to make up a fifth of the state’s population by 2030 — the largest that age demographic has been.”

What are we supposed to do with this? KSTP reports: “Thursday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will test a first-of-its-kind alert in the state. … The Blue Alert System, established in 2015, was designed to quickly get information out to the public when an officer has been seriously hurt or killed. … Officials want to make sure the public knows what the system is, and exactly how it works, in case they ever need to activate it in Minnesota.”



Bold stance. The St. Cloud Times’ Allison Donahue reports: “Supporters and opponents across the board showed up at U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer’s town hall meeting Wednesday night at St. Cloud City Hall. … While many issues were raised by audience members, gun policy, healthcare and border control seemed to be the main concerns of the constituents. … Nearly two weeks after two mass shootings, some of the attendees asked Emmer about his stance on tighter gun regulations or a ‘red flag’ law that would restrict access to firearms for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. … ‘It won’t be a yes or no answer from me,’ Emmer said.”

