Jason Lewis announces U.S. Senate bid

He’s running. Politico’s Alex Isenstadt has some background on Mr. Right’s Senate run: “For President Donald Trump, Minnesota is the one that got away in 2016. Now he’s fixated on flipping the state in 2020 — with the help of a provocative ex-radio host whose rantings earned him the nickname ‘mini-Trump.’ … Former GOP Rep. Jason Lewis is expected to launch his Minnesota Senate bid on Thursday with guidance from two of Trump’s top political lieutenants.”

Garbage ruling. The Star Tribune’s James Walsh reports: “St. Paul voters will decide the future of St. Paul’s trash. … The Minnesota Supreme Court on Thursday issued an order that the city’s year-old system of organized trash collection must be put on the Nov. 5 ballot. Voters will decide whether to affirm or overturn the plan, which rolled out in October 2018 and has been challenged by residents who say it gives them too little choice in how to dispose of their garbage.”

Bad for the state’s fiscal health. The Star Tribune’s Glenn Howatt writes: “Minnesota made improper payments to up to 100 chemical-dependency providers since 2014 and must return the money to Washington after federal officials issued a formal notice to the state Department of Human Services (DHS) in May. … The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which administers the federal-state Medicaid program, said that Minnesota ‘must immediately cease’ the payments, according to a letter obtained by the Star Tribune.”

Weevil plan. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “The group is part of an experiment to control invasive Eurasian watermilfoil on Christmas Lake in Excelsior — without using chemicals or mechanical cutting. … Instead, they’re using weevils, a native beetle whose larvae feed on the invasive plant. They collect adult weevils from Eurasian milfoil plants, raise them in tanks until they reproduce, then tie bundles of milfoil with attached weevil eggs to standing plants in the lake. … The idea is that the hatched and hungry larvae will devour the milfoil stalks, causing the plants to collapse and die off.”



In other news…

