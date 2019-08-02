Lake Harriet Upper Elementary School vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Scary. WCCO reports: “An investigation is underway after a threatening, anti-Semitic message was found spray-painted on a door at Lake Harriet Upper Elementary School. … Crews painted over the graffiti, which included an ethnic slur and a swastika, Thursday afternoon.”

Klobuchar qualifies. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon writes: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign said Friday that she has met the requirements to participate in the third and fourth Democratic presidential debates. … The Democratic National Committee set both polling and fundraising thresholds that candidates must hit in order to make the debate stage in September and October.”

Just awful. The Fargo Forum reports: “A U.S. Marine has been charged with murder in connection to the New Year’s Day shooting death of a 20-year-old Marine from Karlstad, Minn. , at a Washington, D.C., barracks. … Riley S. Kuznia died of a gunshot wound around 5 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Marine Barracks in southeast Washington’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The Marine Corps said in a news release that the cause was an accidental discharge from a fellow Marine’s gun. … According to charging documents, Lance Cpl. Andrew M. Johnson pointed a pistol at Kuznia’s head and pulled the trigger in jest, leading to Kuznia’s death.”

Drive-through take-out. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “With a unanimous committee vote Thursday, the Minneapolis City Council moved one step closer to banning new drive-through facilities at fast-food restaurants, banks and other businesses. … If approved by the full council Aug. 8, Minneapolis would likely become the first U.S. city of its size to ban drive-throughs, according to city planners.”

In other news…

Good news: “Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony no longer in intensive care, family says” [Pioneer Press]

No, my house really is on fire: “NW Minn. county first in state to use video chat for 911 calls” [MPR]

On Webber pool: “Swimmers enjoying Minneapolis natural pool after its struggles to stay open” [KSTP]

No comment: “Why does everyone love to hate Edina?” [Star Tribune]