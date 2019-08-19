Massive security delays after MSP reconfigures Terminal 1 checkpoints

Who could have predicted this? The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “Long security lines tried the patience of travelers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s main terminal early Monday. … The chaotic lines at Terminal 1 (Lindbergh) stretched the length of the terminal after the Metropolitan Airports Commission reconfigured the checkpoints beginning Monday. The overhaul of the ticketing lobby, which ends in mid-December, is part of a $1.6 billion renovation.”

Metro Transit ends overnight Green Line service. Also from Janet Moore, “A sleeping passenger sprawled across two seats of an eastbound Green Line train one early morning last week, while another dozed a few feet away, his arm slung protectively around a backpack. … It’s a common scene on the light-rail line that has offered downtown service around the clock between Minneapolis and St. Paul for the past five years. But on Monday, Metro Transit was scheduled to shut down service Monday through Fridays between 2 and 4 a.m. for maintenance, offering buses as a replacement.”

What is it about Minnesota big-game hunters? For the Forum, Mikkel Pates reports: “Jerry Hennessey, who used money from the elevator he managed in Minnesota to pay for big-game hunting trips, on July 29 reported to the low-security area of Butner Federal Correctional Institution in North Carolina. … Hennessey, the former general manager of the Ashby Farmers Elevator Cooperative, was sentenced June 21 in Fergus Falls, Minn. He will serve eight years in prison for federal wire fraud and income tax charges.”

A couple of very specific tweaks. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “New guidelines for Minnesota’s ‘Snowbate’ film and television incentive program would deny incentives to shows built around a national event held in Minnesota and projects featuring candidates for political offices, a board that governs the program announced Monday. … Minnesota Film and TV had been developing new standards since 2017. The guidelines are aimed at making sure limited dollars go to projects that rely most on in-state workers or feature Minnesota prominently. The rules took on more urgency after a couple of high-profile grants prompted scrutiny of the program.”

In other news…

You think you had a bad commute: “Car Submerged At Flooded Road In South Minneapolis” [WCCO]

More Oake fans than a woodworkers convention: “Brian Oake: Petition seeks Current DJ’s rehiring by Minnesota Public Radio” [City Pages]

Heroes of a different stripe: “Duluth officers work to save stuck skunk” [KMSP]

PSA: “Several State Fair Express Park & Ride locations unavailable this year” [KSTP]

Some hot tips in here: “Take On the Minnesota State Fair Like a Pro” [Eater]

A timely remembrance: “How Charles Schulz finally named that bird Woodstock after the 1969 music festival” [Pioneer Press]

Can Lake Wobegon begin again? “Garrison Keillor to reunite with ‘Prairie Home’ companions for Christmas shows” [Star Tribune]