Minneapolis Public Housing Authority rethinking its approach to evictions

Marissa Evans of the Star Tribune reports, “The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority has gone to court to evict tenants more than 1,500 times in the past five years, making the county’s largest landlord also its biggest user of housing court, according to data compiled by Hennepin County. … While emphasizing that it takes action only against a small number of its tenants, the housing authority is rethinking its approach to evictions amid a larger conversation in the city and across Minnesota over the fairness of the process and the long-term damage an eviction filing has for a prospective renter.”

Related. WCCO-TV reports: “Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce his appointment to serve as Minnesota Department of Human Services’ Commissioner. The Minnesota Department of Human Services has an $18 billion budget, 6,700 employees and serves roughly 1 million Minnesotans — many of whom are the state’s most vulnerable citizens. But the DHS is going through a rocky time this summer. … Pam Wheelock had been appointed as Acting Human Services Commissioner. Walz will announce his selection Monday at 9:30 a.m.”

The Pioneer Press’ Ryan Faircloth writes: “Minnesota Republicans who have called for an explanation about turnover and turmoil within the Department of Human Services may get some answers this week. The Republican-led Senate health and human services committee will hold a hearing Tuesday, Aug. 13, where members are expected to press DHS leaders about a slew of unexplained resignations and $25 million in overpayments to two Native American tribes, among other issues.”



In the Pioneer Press, Kristi BelCamino writes, “A driver crashed into Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store in Jordan early Sunday morning, missing a 40,000-piece puzzle the store hung up last week but taking down a wall and window as collateral damage. But the store, a massive yellow barn that is part of Jim’s Apple Farm, was reopened later Sunday with the business announcing in a Facebook post that ‘we’re happy to say that everyone is ok’ and that ‘80% of the chocolate table was untouched’ after the crash.”

In the Pioneer Press, Bob Shaw reports, “Tuition at Minnesota day care centers has reached an average of $16,000 for infants — the fourth-highest in the nation. That’s the average per year for an infant. It’s less as the child gets older. Child advocates say the high cost is a sign that the quality, too, is exceptional. … A recent study by the Economic Policy Institute examined day care centers — not home-based day care. The average annual cost for a Minnesota infant was $16,087, and $12,252 for a 4-year-old. …The blame for the costs — and the credit for the quality — lies with regulations.”

From the AP: “Authorities in Wisconsin say a man was killed when his home exploded. Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz tells news outlets that the man killed in the Sunday morning explosion was likely asleep. He had not yet been identified. Wilz says the home was ‘totally obliterated.’”

Also from the AP: “Simone Biles took a chance and got a triple-double. And just about everything else, too, on her way to a sixth U.S. women’s gymnastics title.… Biles had a two-day all-around total of 118.500, nearly five points clear of St. Paul’s Sunisa Lee in second and almost eight points ahead of third-place Grace McCallum of Isanti, Minn.”

For Fox News, Justin Haskins writes: “Without Minnesota, the Democratic presidential candidate — regardless of who wins the primary race — would face a nearly insurmountable uphill battle. For example, even if the Democratic challenger were to flip Michigan and Pennsylvania to his or her side, it still wouldn’t be enough to win if Trump were to hold every other state he captured in 2020 and wins in Minnesota. Winning Minnesota would also mean that Trump could lose Florida and Arizona — two states he won in 2016 — and still end up with more than the required 270 electoral votes.”

An AP story says, “Law enforcement authorities in a southern Wisconsin county say anyone arrested on suspicion of drunken driving will be identified and have their photos posted on social media. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office already releases the names of all alleged drunken drivers to local media. The sheriff’s office in a statement on Facebook said the new policy on disclosure of drunken driving arrests is legal because records of such arrests are public record. It will begin this month.”