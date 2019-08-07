Minnesota Court of Appeals puts key PolyMet permit on hold

Says Jennifer Bjorhus in the Star Tribune, “In a move described as highly unusual, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has put a hold on a crucial state permit for PolyMet Mining’s proposed copper-nickel mine on the Iron Range, pending an investigation of ‘irregularities’ during the permitting process. Staying the permit is in the public interest, Chief Judge Edward Cleary wrote, because ‘a substantial issue has been raised as to the regularity of the MPCA’s proceedings in granting the permit.’”

At MPR, Brian Bakst says, “The return of a presidential primary seven months from now won’t come cheap. Secretary of State Steve Simon, Minnesota’s top elections official, expects the March 3rd primary to cost several million dollars. Simon, a DFLer, put out a call this week to local voting administrators to build a list of expenses they anticipate in hopes of getting reimbursement later. … Next year, there will be three statewide elections in Minnesota: A March presidential primary, an August state primary and the November general election.”

Also for the Star Tribune, Liz Sawyer writes: “The house where Jayme Closs was kidnapped and her parents slain has been torn down. The bank that owns the house had it demolished Tuesday, erasing the property outside Barron, Wis., where the 13-year-old was abducted and her parents, James and Denise, were murdered last fall. … The bank that owns the house, which sits about 2 miles outside of town, consulted the surviving relatives before tearing it down.”

In the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan writes: “Health insurance provider Medica is putting a $25 a month cap on the cost of insulin for Minnesota patients. The cap goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020, and will affect 6,500 diabetics with Medica insurance that are fully insured through employers headquartered in Minnesota as well as those who purchased individual insurance plans. Not all of those patients require daily insulin and there are currently no plans to expand the cap to other states, a Medica spokesman said.”

Says an AP story, “A few days before the 2016 presidential election, two college students outside Philadelphia hatched a plan to access Donald Trump’s tax returns, federal prosecutors say. They were unsuccessful, and now one of them has pleaded guilty to federal charges in what one defense lawyer calls a ‘college prank gone awry.’ Justin Hiemstra, 22, of St. Paul Park, Minn., pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges Tuesday in federal court in Philadelphia. He’ll be sentenced Dec. 16.”



In the Pioneer Press, Tad Vezner says, “Ramsey County released its proposed budget for the next two years, allocating significant funding toward ‘equity and inclusion’ initiatives while raising the levy nearly 10 percent over the next two years. During the past year, each proposal put before the board of commissioners has included a prominent ‘racial equity statement’ explaining how the proposal tackles disparities. There was a similar focus — both on income and race — during the county board meeting Tuesday, culminating in a new program called the ‘transforming systems together’ initiative. The initiative would require another director-level position, two employees and a $3 million budget by 2021… .”

Hannah Sayle of the Star Tribune says, “Before the nearby North Loop was the North Loop and before the Metrodome was just a sepia-toned bit of Twin Cities sports lore, one giant dining room welcomed families to the edge of downtown Minneapolis for a budget-friendly meal: the Old Spaghetti Factory. Now, after 25 years in business, the Portland-based Italian chain is closing the doors on its only Minnesota location. Later this month, the restaurant will vacate its home at 233 Park Avenue to make room for the Twin Cities’ second location of Pinstripes, a Chicago-based restaurant and entertainment venue known for bocce and bowling.”

At Forbes, Liz Seegert writes, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of two dozen Democratic candidates for president in 2020, has not become a breakout star. But the Minnesota senator is one of the few hopefuls who released a plan addressing concerns of older adults and family caregivers, as well as providing broader health coverage for all Americans. Her proposal hones in on Alzheimer’s disease and would lower the cost of prescription drugs, according to the campaign. That would be good news for the millions of Americans who care for parents, in-laws, spouses, partners and friends with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.”

WCCO-TV reports: “It’s a scenic border town, but to get to Taylors Falls from Wisconsin requires a sharp descent –the locals know it well. ‘I haul a big trailer and that hill is pretty steep so you gotta watch yourself. If you had a big load and the brakes went out, you’re toast,’ Steve from Taylors Falls said. And that’s exactly what happened late Monday morning. A semi crossed an intersection as people pumped gas, and another semi comes flying down the hill crashing into a smokey stop.” And, yes, there’s video.