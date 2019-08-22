Minnesota Historical Society explores renaming Fort Snelling site

In the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith writes, “The Historic Fort Snelling site, a Minnesota landmark for centuries, could get a new name. The Minnesota Historical Society, which manages the historic site that includes the fort and other historical and newer buildings, announced Wednesday it’s exploring whether to rename the larger site — but not the fort itself — as the fort undergoes a $34.5 million renovation.”

KSTP-TV’s Tom Hauser reports: “Minnesota’s two senators want the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to add more screeners at checkpoints at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. ‘The bottom line is it’s simply unacceptable that authorized TSA staffing at MSP has decreased while passenger traffic has increased,’ Sen. Amy Klobuchar said at an airport news conference along with Sen. Tina Smith. Klobuchar says between 2012 and 2017, passenger traffic at MSP increased 12 percent while, the number of screeners has decreased nine percent.”

For the Star Tribune, Chao Xiong writes: “Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Wednesday announced support for releasing video of officer-involved shootings ‘as soon as possible,’ among other changes to how the state should handle such investigations. He issued a list of recommendations after presenting them over the weekend to a new working group that is expected to propose policy changes by February. Activists said he didn’t push hard enough on some of them and said they’ve called for similar changes for years.”

For MPR, Matt Sepic reports: “Workers are planning to begin installing new signs Thursday morning after the Minneapolis Park Board voted Wednesday to change the names of four streets around Bde Maka Ska, which is also known as Lake Calhoun. The name of the lake itself remains the focus of a legal dispute. But the park board has sole authority to name the streets and parkland it controls. The vote was 7-2.”

CBS News has a story saying, “Target’s stock price soared to an all-time high Wednesday after the retailer topped earnings expectations as it pushes faster delivery and invests in new private-label brands. The company’s second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. Comparable sales in stores rose 3.4% to $18.1 billion, driven by rising customer traffic, while online sales soared 34%. Target’s earnings per share also increased to $1.82 per share, about 21 cents better than Wall Street analysts were expecting … .”

Says Dave Orrick for the Pioneer Press, “Seeking to capitalize on the sudden publicity over Danish-U.S. relations, a Minnesota state lawmaker has invited Denmark’s prime minister to Minnesota. ‘I am 100 percent totally serious,’ said state Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington. ‘Minnesota has a worldwide reputation of treating people well. It’s one of the reasons why even though we’re a cold-weather state in the middle of nowhere, we have such international business ties. … Garofalo’s invitation comes on the heels of President Donald Trump canceling a planned trip to the Scandinavian nation while sniping at Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Ryan Faircloth reports, “U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar will visit the Minnesota State Fair this week to whip up support for their Democratic presidential campaigns. Sanders will visit the State Fair on Saturday and Klobuchar will be there when it opens on Thursday. Their appearances follow a St. Paul visit Monday from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who drew several thousand people for an outdoor campaign speech at Macalester College. This will be the first time Sanders has brought his 2020 campaign to Minnesota.”



For The Athletic, Michael Russo writes, “In Dec. 2010, announcing his retirement after 18 years as a high-scoring forward in the NHL, Bill Guerin didn’t know what his post-playing career had in store for him. The only thing he knew with all certainty? ‘I want to stay in the game.’ Less than nine years later, after working for the Pittsburgh Penguins in player development for three years and as assistant general manager for five, Guerin has been named the fourth GM in Wild history, the team confirmed Wednesday.”

This from the AP, “The Minnesota Hemp Association is protesting the arrest of a hemp driver in South Dakota. The group’s executive director, former Minnesota legislator Joe Radinovich, accuses South Dakota of violating the 2018 Farm Bill by arresting the driver. The Argus Leader reports the driver was arrested in July while delivering 300 pounds of non-intoxicating hemp from Denver to a Minnesota processor. Radinovich said the case highlights the need for consistent state laws on hemp cultivation, transportation, processing and selling. The 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized industrial hemp, but South Dakota legislators failed to override Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of a bill legalizing hemp in the state this year.”