Minnesota Supreme Court hears arguments over St. Paul trash collection plan

Back over at MPR, Kirsti Marohn says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday over whether St. Paul residents should be able to vote on the city’s new centralized trash collection in a ballot referendum. The dispute started a couple of years ago when St. Paul decided to end its decades-old practice of letting residents pick their own garbage hauler. The city said the old system was inefficient, and led to multiple trucks going up and down alleys every day. The City Council passed new ordinances and contracted with a collection of haulers. … Opponents say it’s unnecessary and more expensive, and some argue it’s unfair to require every resident to pay for trash service.”

The Star Tribune’s Miquel Otárola writes: “Health officials have confirmed 69 people became ill after swimming in Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, a week after the lake’s beaches were closed following an E. coli outbreak. The update Tuesday from the Minnesota Department of Health means an additional 20 people have shown symptoms of bacterial infection since Friday. To contain the outbreak, the lake’s two beaches will remain closed for the rest of the season. … None of the sickened people have been hospitalized, he said. Meanwhile, four other public beaches in Minneapolis remain closed for another week after showing levels of E. coli that exceeded state standards….”

At MPR, Martin Moylan reports, “Several legislators are calling for hearings and audits to investigate allegations that many Minnesota cites overcharge for building permits. But cities say the industry report generating legislative anger is misleading and flawed. The report from Housing First Minnesota, a home builder trade group, accuses Woodbury, Edina, Plymouth and other cities of overcharging for building permits by nearly $80 million combined statewide over five years, and using the money for unrelated expenses. State law mandates that fees reflect the actual cost of services.”

Bob Shaw of the Pioneer Press writes, “The Ponds at Battle Creek, a nine-hole course in Maplewood, will close at the end of the 2020 season, under a proposed Ramsey County budget. … Fans of The Ponds have launched a counter-attack. They want to keep it off the growing list of metro-area casualties, which includes Hillcrest Golf Club in St. Paul and Mississippi Dunes in Cottage Grove. Their Save-the-Ponds petition now has 1,700 signatures.”

For the Strib, Erin Adler reports, “Prior Lake City Manager Michael Plante was fired Monday by the City Council, following charges of domestic assault filed against him. Plante, who was charged Friday by the Scott County Attorney’s Office, had been placed on administrative leave last Wednesday after he was arrested at his Prior Lake home on allegations of domestic abuse.”

Also from MPR, Brian Bakst says, “The top official at one of Minnesota’s biggest labor unions has been placed on leave pending an investigation into unspecified allegations, the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees Council 5 said Tuesday. In a statement, the union said it has brought on a temporary leader while the inquiry into executive director John Westmoreland proceeds. ‘Last week, the executive board learned of allegations regarding staff at AFSCME Council 5. The board made a decision to conduct a thorough investigation of these allegations,’ the statement read. ‘An outside entity will lead this investigation to ensure impartiality through all aspects of the process.’”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Brady Slater writes: “Mark Pavelich was charged in District Court in Grand Marais on Monday with four counts related to striking his neighbor on the back, arms and legs with a metal pole. Pavelich was additionally charged with being in possession of an illegally shortened shotgun which had its serial numbers filed down.… Pavelich was a forward on the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, which famously defeated the dominant Soviet Union and went on to win the gold medal. The victory over the Soviet Union has been dubbed the “Miracle on Ice.”

For Fortune, Phil Wahba says, “Target told the world it would sacrifice short-term profitability to make its prices more competitive with those of Walmart and Amazon. … Total price tag: $7 billion over three years. … The outcome? Two and a half years after its big bet spooked shareholders, Target is posting ticker-tape-parade-worthy results. The company has notched eight straight quarters of comparable sales increases. Target’s total first-quarter sales hit $17.4 billion, 8.7% higher than the same quarter in 2017. That’s phenomenal growth by retail standards, and the ‘comp’ growth rate has outpaced that of most of Target’s rivals, including Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Walmart.”