Minnesota’s new ‘hands-free’ law goes into effect

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow writes: “For drivers with a habit of talking on cellphones, Thursday is the day to put the devices down. The state’s new hands-free law takes effect, forbidding drivers from holding phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel — and police will be watching for distracted drivers. ‘If you are violating the law, you should expect to be pulled over by law enforcement,’ said Col. Matt Langer, head of the Minnesota State Patrol. ‘We will be busy educating and enforcing.’”

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Minnesota lawmakers are preparing to take their show on the road with an October mini-session in the Winona area. A formal announcement for the mini-session of the state House was made Wednesday, although legislators were apprised of it last week. It’s been decades since the last mini-session where several committees held hearings away from the State Capitol at the same time.”

Says Dave Orrick of the PiPress, “A ‘belligerent’ and ‘drunk’ Minnesota lawmaker cursed at a nurse, disrupted the Regions Hospital emergency room and accused police officers of ‘brutality’ in May, according to St. Paul police reports. He also repeatedly told police of his status as a lawmaker and retired cop, telling an officer at one point, ‘it will be hell to pay,’ the reports state. The new details, contained in supplemental police reports obtained by the Pioneer Press, provide a more graphic account of what has already been reported: Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, himself a retired sheriff’s deputy and former police chief, was issued citations for disorderly conduct and trespassing following altercations with a security guard and St. Paul police at the Best Western Kelly Inn in St. Paul and later with staff and police at Regions.”



For the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson reports, “A former Vikings defensive lineman who claims his dementia is related to multiple concussions during his years with the team saw his permanent total workers’ compensation award thrown out by the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. The court said the Vikings’ treatment of Alapati ‘Al’ Noga’s headaches with over-the-counter medicines was sufficient and that his claim, filed in 2015, came too late. The 6-0 decision dismissed Noga’s disability award from a lower court.”

At MPR, this from Peter Cox: “On the heels of asking for 400 more employees over the next six years, Minneapolis’ police chief rolled out his vision for the future of the department to the City Council’s public safety committee. … Arradondo’s presentation includes efforts to curb the use of deadly force, to increase trust in the community, and to make sure all interactions with the public are ‘procedurally just.’ Arradondo also said he wants to make sure members of the department are addressing their mental health needs — especially when they experience trauma.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Miguel Otarola reports: “The hookah fire that burned down the aging pavilion at Bde Maka Ska/Lake Calhoun this spring opened an unexpected opportunity to rethink one of the most visited lakefront spots in Minneapolis. Some Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board commissioners say they don’t want to wait two years, the estimated time it will take to build a new structure, to do something with the northeast corner of the lake. In an interview Monday, Park Board President Brad Bourn said the projected wait to reopen the site was ‘unacceptably long.’”

For the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan reports: “The Trump administration’s announcement that Americans will be able to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada was met in Minnesota with praise, questions and concern .…Quinn Nystrom, a diabetic who advocates for affordable insulin, said the Trump administration’s move was good, in theory, but won’t have an impact for years. It could also be rejected in court.”

Kristine Goodrich of The Mankato Free Press reports, “A father who left his 5-year-old alone in the woods as a punishment has been sentenced to up to 30 days in jail. Gregory Allan Wilson, 32, of St. Peter, was convicted of gross misdemeanor child neglect Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court. He pleaded guilty in May and additional charges of domestic assault and malicious punishment of a child were dismissed. … Last summer Wilson and Lynda Ruth Michel, 43, abandoned the boy in a wooded area south of St. Peter. They told authorities they were punishing the boy for wetting himself, according to a court complaint.”