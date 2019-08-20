Omar and Tlaib denounce Israeli travel restrictions, urge colleagues to visit country

For CBS News, Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports, “Standing side by side on Monday, Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar forcefully denounced the controversial decision by the Israeli government to deny them entry into the country, casting the travel restrictions as part of a broader effort to suppress voices of dissent against the treatment of Palestinians in occupied and disputed territories. ‘Netanyahu’s decision to deny us entry might be unprecedented for members of Congress,’ Omar said during a press conference, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. ‘But it is the policy of his government when it comes to Palestinians. This is the policy of his government when it comes to anyone who holds views that threaten the occupation.’”

For the Star Tribune, Maya Rao says, “Planned Parenthood said Monday that it is withdrawing from the federal family planning program known as Title X to avoid following a new Trump administration rule barring clinics from referring women for abortions. The move will have a disproportionate effect in Minnesota, where 90% of Title X patients are served by Planned Parenthood; that figure is 40% nationwide. Planned Parenthood’s network of health centers will remain open, including operations in Minnesota. But backing out of the program means Planned Parenthood would lose $2.7 million to cover birth control, cancer screenings, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases for Minnesota patients.”

Also from MPR, Brian Bakst and Cody Nelson report, “Elizabeth Warren drew thousands of Minnesotans to St. Paul’s Macalester College for a campaign speech Monday, her first trip to the state as she seeks the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. … In the days before her Minnesota visit, Warren spoke out against mining and pipeline proposals in Minnesota that have drawn criticism from environmentalists across the country. Warren said she’d stop mining on federal public lands, if elected president. … The senator also said she opposes the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project.”

MPR’s Bakst also reports, “Minnesota’s Revenue Department estimates the state could be on the hook for $100 million in the short term after a loss in court over the way it had taxed some trust accounts for decades. The estimated fallout was documented publicly for the first time in a required notice the state prepared in anticipation of an early August bond sale. The Department of Revenue confirmed to MPR News that it expects to collect $33.4 million less each year in trust-related taxes and, in the next two years, potentially award $66.8 million in refunds, plus interest, for taxes that were already paid.”

For MLB.com Eric Chesterton writes, “On Sunday, Minnesota’s Maddy Freking became the hero of the Little League World Series. … As Sunday showed, that was a great bandwagon to be on. More than checking off historical milestones, Maddy inspired girls, boys and adults alike with her focused dominance in an incredibly stressful spot. She’s what the Little League World Series is all about.”

Related: the Pioneer Press reports: “The first Little League Baseball World Series appearance by a Minnesota team since 2010 came to an end Monday night at Lamade Stadium when Eastbank, the Southwest Region champion from River Ridge, La., defeated Coon Rapids/Andover American, 10-0, in a U.S. elimination bracket game. Coon Rapids/Andover finished 1-2 in the event after qualifying by winning the Midwest Region title.”



From LaCrosse’s WKBT, Alex Fischer says, “Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for signs of Sudden Oak Death Disease in plants. Officials say the disease is responsible for killing more than 30 million oak trees in forests along the West Coast, and has spread to the Midwest through infected rhododendron shrubs. … Officials say infected plants often will not die but will show symptoms in the form of large, brown blotches on leaves; a dark brown line extending down the base of leaves or young, green stems turning brown and shriveling.”

The Star Tribune’s Greg Stanley says, “They lived through the fall of the dinosaurs and were there as the Great Lakes formed, surviving as a species relatively unchanged for some 200 million years. But the life of the sturgeon of North America may be nearing its end. Over the past century, lake sturgeon have lost more than 99% of their population and have been wiped out of more than half of their native spawning grounds. In response, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced last week it will study whether to list the fish as an endangered or threatened species, clearing the first hurdle to provide federal protections for sturgeon in Minnesota and the Great Lakes states.”