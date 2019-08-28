Omar denies affair alleged in D.C. doctor’s divorce filing

In The New York Post, Julia Marsh writes, “A Washington, DC, mom says her political-consultant husband left her for Rep. Ilhan Omar, according to a bombshell divorce filing obtained by The Post. Dr. Beth Mynett says her cheating spouse, Tim Mynett, told her in April that he was having an affair with the Somali-born US representative — and that he even made a ‘shocking declaration of love’ for the Minnesota congresswoman before he ditched his wife, alleges the filing, submitted in DC Superior Court on Tuesday.”

Omar responded in an interview with WCCO-TV’s Esme Murphy Tuesday: “We began by asking about the claim that she is the other woman in this D.C. divorce filing. WCCO asked, ‘Are you separated from your husband? Are you dating somebody?’ The Congresswoman replied, ‘No, I am not. As I said yesterday, I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.’”

At MPR, Tim Pugmire with an assist from the AP says, “The Minnesota Department of Human Services says it must repay the federal government an estimated $48 million that it paid to ineligible chemical dependency treatment providers. … On Monday, the Department of Human Services said the estimated cost to the state will be $48 million. That’s on top of the $25 million the agency overpaid to two tribes for substance abuse treatment under Medicaid.”

The Star Tribune’s Mary Lynn Smith writes: “Gophers football fans cried foul Tuesday when Minneapolis park officials unexpectedly sacked tailgating and parking on the grassy field at the East River Flats Park. Within hours, fans won a reversal. Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) officials made the initial announcement on their Facebook page early Tuesday afternoon, just two days before the season opener.”



For the Forum News Service Eric Peterson says, “Attendance for North Dakota State’s football game at Target Field is expected to exceed 35,000, said Paul Froehle, the Minnesota Twins vice president of ticket operations. The defending NCAA Division I FCS champion Bison play Butler University (Ind.) at 3 p.m. Saturday to open the regular season. As of late Tuesday morning, close to 33,000 tickets had been sold for the event.”

In the Star Tribune, Miguel Otarola reports, “Electricity use is down and more power is coming from renewable sources, but Minneapolis has a stubborn foe as it strives to curb greenhouse gases and fight climate change: natural gas. Citywide consumption of natural gas rose last year, staff found, and it is now the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.”

For the AP, Sarah Burnett writes, “When Amy Klobuchar wends her way through the hordes of people at the Minnesota State Fair, it’s clear she’s on her home turf. … As they milled about for a chance to snap a picture or shake Klobuchar’s hand, many of the people who know her best said it’s been disappointing to see her struggle – Klobuchar has been polling from 1% to 4% – in a crowded primary field. Now that she’s qualified for the next debate, they wished there was something more she could do to grab the spotlight, increase her name recognition and convince voters that she can win. They, ever so nicely, counted themselves among the doubters. ‘I love Amy. And I think she’d be a great president,’ said Merilee Vados, 64, of Blaine, a Minneapolis suburb. ‘But I think you’ve got to really rip Trump apart. You’ve gotta dish it out.’ ‘We’re afraid she’s not going to be able to beat him,’ added Vada Rudolph, 74, of Circle Pines, a neighboring suburb.”