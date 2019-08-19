Omar, Tlaib to speak in St. Paul about Israel travel restrictions

In the Star Tribune, Mara Klecker reports: “Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib will host a news conference Monday afternoon at the Minnesota State Capitol to address travel restrictions to Palestine and Israel and potential policy responses. The conference comes just days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to block the two congresswomen from entering the country for an official visit.”

For the Pioneer Press, Bob Shaw reports: “3M’s pollution problems in Minnesota appear to be receding. But nationwide, they are rising like the floodwaters of the Mississippi River. An estimated 35 federal bills take aim at 3M Co.’s chemical pollution, and 41 states have complained that it’s in their groundwater. Wall Street analysts have downgraded 3M’s stock, citing potential legal liabilities of up to $6 billion. 3M, they fear, is about to be injured by its own creation. … The chemicals, found in groundwater around the world and millions of consumer products, seem to be in many places. And so does the potential legal liability.”

MPR’s Dan Gunderson says, “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources needs people to do the work of squirrels. Every year the DNR nursery grows between three and six million trees, so they need a lot of seeds from all kinds of conifers and deciduous trees — and they need people to collect those seeds. … Each year pickers collect thousands of bushels of pine cones, acorns and other tree seeds.”



Says Tim Harlow of the Star Tribune, “Motorists who drink and drive, beware. Law enforcement from across the state will be looking for you as a statewide crackdown on drunken driving begins Friday and runs through Labor Day. The enforcement campaign comes as the number of Minnesotans caught for driving while drunk has taken a turn in the wrong direction.”

Also for MPR, this from Dan Kraker, “Invasive insects like the gypsy moth and emerald ash borer — which are steadily marching across Minnesota and the rest of the country, feasting on trees and ultimately killing them — are also contributing to climate change, according to a study released last week. Trees hold a tremendous amount of sequestered carbon in their wood, leaves and roots. When they die, much of that stored carbon is released into the atmosphere, which in turn helps trap heat in the atmosphere.”

For USA Today, Chris Bumbaca reports, “Maddy Freking became the 19th girl to play at the Little League World Series in Williamport, Pennsylvania, and on Sunday, she became the sixth female to take the mound at the tournament’s biggest stage. Freking toed the rubber with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the second inning for her Coon Rapids-Andover (Minnesota) team, which represented the Midwest Region. … Freking started the third inning on the mound and was eventually relieved as Minnesota lost, 11-0.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, this from Jasmine Johnson, “Prepare for the possibility of longer lines Monday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s main terminal as a major remodeling project kicks off, affecting security checkpoints. One of the two checkpoints at Lindbergh Terminal 1 — the south checkpoint — will be restricted to airport employees and passengers who have qualified for TSA Precheck or CLEAR PreCheck. Everyone else will be directed to the terminal’s north security checkpoint. Airport officials say the change stems from remodeling around the south checkpoint which is slated through December … .”



At Vox, Hilary George-Parkin writes, “To many, late July might seem like peak pool-float season, a time for spiked seltzer and SPF, and the halfway point of summer (which it is). For others, though, this point in the calendar means one thing: It’s finally time to start Halloween shopping. ‘Tomorrow is August…so…it’s basically Halloween,’ Target tweeted on the last day of the month, garnering more than 10,000 likes and 4,000 retweets. … Part of this early interest could be due to the internet. On Pinterest, Halloween generates 933 million saved Pins and 227 million searches per year, and the ‘peak advertising opportunity’ for marketers begins in June.”

For The New Hampshire Union Leader, Doug Alden writes, “U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar returned to New Hampshire on Sunday, vowing to continue with her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. … Klobuchar also received applause when she said she and her Democratic colleagues in the Senate would continue to push for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to recall members and address gun control measures following the fatal shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the previous weekend.”