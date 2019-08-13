Plan to increase logging on state land causes rift between top DNR officials and agency’s wildlife managers

The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “An internal rift has opened within the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources over how much logging should be conducted in wildlife management areas, tracts of state land set aside for wildlife habitat and public hunting. The disagreement pits top DNR officials who are trying to provide more wood for Minnesota mills against wildlife managers who say new quotas for logging on wildlife land could threaten some wildlife species that depend on bigger, older trees.”

For MPR, Alisa Roth writes: The Minnesota Department of Corrections placed prison inmates in solitary confinement more than 8,000 times last year — a record for the state. The number of solitary sentences has fluctuated over the years, but has been going up steadily for the last two years. Last session, the Legislature passed a law on the use of solitary confinement. … Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, who helped sponsor the legislation, said he’s concerned about the numbers. ‘The discouraging thing,’ he said, ‘is it appears as though the use of solitary confinement appears to be going the opposite direction that a lot of advocates and legislators would like to see.’”

WCCO-TV reports: “United States Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is making a stop in Minnesota next week. She is hosting a town hall on Monday, August 19 at Macalester College in St. Paul. The event is open to the public. Doors open at 4:15 p.m.”

KSTP-TV says: “Excitement is building in Coon Rapids and Andover as the towns cheer on their team in Little League World Series. Jameson Kuznia hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning as the Coon Rapids/Andover baseball team came back from a 5-1 deficit to beat Iowa, 8-6, in the Little League Baseball Midwest Regional final on Saturday. Kuznia’s homer broke a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning. Jaxon Knutson got a strikeout for Coon Rapids/Andover in the bottom of the inning for the final out and Minnesota celebrated its first trip to the Little League World Series since 2010 when Plymouth/New Hope made it. Coon Rapids/Andover plays Bowling Green, Kentucky in their first game of the Little League World Series on Thursday at 6 p.m. (CT) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game will be televised on ESPN2.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “The Minneapolis City Council is taking up sweeping new restrictions on strip clubs. Members of the council heard public testimony Monday on a proposal to impose regulations on adult entertainment venues. Among the provisions, the proposed ordinance would ban club owners and managers from taking part of performers’ tips, prohibit couches and beds in VIP areas, and require employment agreements or contracts for performers.”

The Washington Post story has the story of Montgomery, Minnesota dairy farmer Bob Krocak: “The 128 Holsteins were already gone, sold last year when his family quit the dairy business after three unprofitable years. Krocak needed the money to stave off bankruptcy and hold on to the land that has been in his family since 1888. Hundreds of other farmers around the country, grappling with rising debt, dismal commodity prices and the fallout of the Trump administration’s trade wars, are facing the same fate. Net farm income has dropped by nearly half in the past five years, from $123 billion to $63 billion. … The proceeds would barely make a dent in the $47,000 they owe the local bank, the $550,000 they owe businesses in town and the $662,000 mortgage on their property — which all adds up to about $1.3 million in debt.”

Says John Meyers for the Duluth News Tribune: “Charter captain Jordan Korzenowski at first thought his lure was bouncing on the sandy bottom of Lake Superior about five miles out from the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge. But when he grabbed the stout rod, he felt the telltale pumps of a big fish. … What ensued was 20 minutes of sheer fishing fun as the client, Steven Gotchie from Spring Lake in Itasca County, battled what may well have been the new Minnesota state record lake trout. Only we’ll never know for sure. Gotchie and Korzenowski released the monster fish after it was landed. ‘It was 45 ½ inches long with a 30 -and-an-eighth inch girth… If you plug those numbers into the fish calculator for lake trout it comes back at 51.6 pounds,’ Korzenowski said.”

The Star Tribune’s John Ewoldt writes, “Famous Dave’s said its profits fell this spring, but it saw progress from the franchised locations that make up the bulk of the barbecue chain. … [CEO Jeff] Crivello, since taking the helm of the Minnetonka-based company in November 2017, has experimented with menu and decor changes that have yielded some gains at Famous Dave’s 33 company-owned units, including many in the Twin Cities region. Famous Dave’s has also steadily reduced its location count to cut losses and improve efficiency. As of Monday, the company operated 134 restaurants, compared to 150 a year ago.”

Also at MPR, this from Paul Huttner. “Minnesotans can usually count on a late-summer surge of warmth during the 12-day Minnesota State Fair run. And some of the early forecast models appear to be ready to drizzle some weather hot sauce on your favorite Fair fare. It’s still early and medium-range forecast models can swing wildly as we approach September. But early indications suggest the jet stream may meander north of Minnesota well into late August. That would hold late summer warmth in place for most of the 12-day Fair run.”