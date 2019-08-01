Report: No apartments in St. Paul for families making $30k or less

Unaffordable housing. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “In June of last year, housing experts looked at rental vacancies in St. Paul priced for households earning about $30,000 or less for a family of four. They found none. … They looked again in June of this year. They still found none. And they weren’t surprised. … ‘It’s incredibly hard to find a unit for families earning $30,000 or less,’ said Sue Speakman-Gomez, president of HousingLink, which has begun publishing monthly rental market reports specific to St. Paul and Minneapolis.”

Also in bad economic news … The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass writes: “Pinched by trade tariffs and flooding, Minnesota and other Midwest manufacturers grew in July at their slowest pace in 42 months as exports, inventories and confidence levels plunged, a widely watched economics report found. … Creighton University’s nine-state Mid-America Business Conditions Index, which includes Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas, fell to 52 from 55.4 in June, the university said Thursday.”

Emmer holds forth. MPR’s Nina Moini reports: “As he works to elect more Republicans to the U.S. House, Rep. Tom Emmer faced a full house at Scandia City Hall, and took pointed questions about health care, the environment and racism. … Emmer, a former state representative and conservative talk radio host, has represented the 6th District, north of the Twin Cities, since 2015. The third-term congressman now chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee and leads the effort to recruit and elect Republicans across the country.”

Blanket ruling. KMSP reports: “A federal judge has dismissed more than 5,000 lawsuits filed against 3M for its Bair Hugger warming system, the company announced Thursday. … The Bair Hugger is a warming device used on patients after surgeries. It is supposed to reduce surgical infections, but the lawsuits say it did the opposite and caused their infections.”



New medical research facility in Duluth. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Lundy reports: “A prominent American Indian health researcher has left the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Duluth campus for Johns Hopkins University along with her staff of 12 people. … But Melissa Walls and her team aren’t moving to Baltimore, where Johns Hopkins is based. … Johns Hopkins is coming to Duluth. … Walls, 39, a native of International Falls and a member of the Bois Forte and Couchiching First Nation bands, officially begins today as director of the Great Lakes Hub for the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health and an associate professor of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.”

In other news…

To be clear, texting while driving has been illegal for years: “‘No Joke’: Driver Cited For Hands-Free Law Was Texting About The Hands-Free Law” [WCCO]

New York Times checks in on the last edition of the Warroad Pioneer: “Dying Gasp of One Local Newspaper” [New York Times]

A weather first: “Tornado touches down in Voyagers National Park for 1st time in park history” [KMSP]

Still spreading: “Emerald ash borer discovered in Worthington in SW Minnesota” [MPR]

North Carolina billboard attacking Ilhan Omar: “Murphy billboard attacks “4 horsemen” members of Congress” [WDEF]

Never tweet: “St. Paul man shot, wounded in home-invasion robbery; victim possibly targeted after social media post” [Pioneer Press]

There’s a metaphor in here somewhere: “Is Lady Liberty in the Red River? City of Fargo considers water search for stolen statue” [Fargo Forum]



Sure to go quickly: “Target celebrating 20 years of design collaborations by reissuing some favorites” [Star Tribune]

Also in fashion news: “WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Owns 500 Pairs Of Zubaz” [CBS Boston]

No wrong way to spread this message: “Wisconsin Corn Maze Highlights Suicide Awareness” [WCCO]

Looks pretty good: “JD Fratzke’s Long-Awaited Restaurant Is a Midwestern Supper Club for the Ages” [Food & Wine]