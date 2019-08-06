St. Paul streets in drastic need of repairs

Plenty of St. Paulites didn’t need a report to tell you this. The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson reports: “St. Paul’s street network has fallen into such disrepair that the city would have to double its maintenance spending to stay ahead of the potholes and pavement failures, according to a report from the city’s public works department. … The report, which comes as Mayor Melvin Carter prepares to give his 2020 budget address, says the city needs to spend about $50 million a year on street maintenance to meet recommended standards for pavement quality.”

Making it personal. The Pioneer Press’ Christopher Magan writes: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the owners of the pharmaceutical company at the root of the opioid crisis were ‘motivated not by human dignity or the value of human life, but by unlimited greed.’ … That’s the argument at the heart of an updated lawsuit Minnesota has brought against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. Forty-eight states and the District of Columbia are suing the pharmaceutical company and its owners for allegedly lying about the addictive nature of powerful painkillers that caused a national addiction epidemic.”

How do you fix Lyndale Ave.? The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard writes: “Hennepin County Board Chair Marion Greene keeps a list of streets she receives the most comments about from constituents. … ‘In Southwest Minneapolis, I hear the most about Lyndale,’ she said. … Lyndale Avenue South, or County Road 22, is among the most dangerous streets in Minneapolis to walk, bike or drive, according to crash studies released by the city in recent years. The city considers Lyndale Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Lake Street to be a crash concentration corridor for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”

Those boomers aren’t babies anymore. The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith reports: “A wave of baby boomer retirements has left some of Minnesota’s largest nonprofits and foundations looking for a new generation of leaders. … In Grand Rapids, Minn., the Blandin Foundation launched a nationwide search last month for a new CEO ahead of Kathy Annette’s retirement next year after nearly a decade leading the organization. In Minneapolis, the Food Group, formerly the Emergency Foodshelf Network, is looking for a new executive director by September. Twin Cities-based Volunteers of America Minnesota and Wisconsin, which has a $46 million budget, is also doing a national CEO search.”



Nice celebration of some local chefs but, oof, this lead. In Vogue, Katherine Lagrave writes: “Minneapolis might not be the first city that comes to mind for a food tour. An out-of-state visitor might imagine its cuisine to be dominated by Jell-O salad and hotdish, with spices ranging from salt to pepper. And then there’s that weather. … While it is cold much of the year, Minneapolis has become a destination in large part because of its food—food that reflects changing demographics in the state, which has seen its populations of color increase faster than anywhere else in the rest of the country since 2010. It also gets points for gender equality: Minneapolis was named the fourth-best city for women entrepreneurs in a 2017 study, and is both the second-best city in the nation for working women and for cities where women out-earn their male counterparts.”

In other news…

