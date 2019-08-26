State Fair continues to set attendance records

From KARE-TV: “Thursday, 133,326 people came out to the fair. That is a record for opening day. Friday 157,224 people came out to the fair. That is a record for the second day. Saturday was not a record crowd, but still 209,105 people came out to the fair. ‘I think this place is just a cultural phenomenon,’ said State Fair spokesperson Danielle Dullinger.”

At KSTP-TV, Matt Belanger reports, “A volunteer at the GOP booth at the Minnesota State Fair filed a police report claiming she was sexually assaulted Friday night. According to a Minnesota State Fair police spokesperson, a 40-year-old woman filed the report at about 10 p.m. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. ‘She reported she had an altercation with another adult female in front of the booth after some political disagreements, that person groped her and then walked away,’ said Brooke Blakey, the public information officer for Minnesota State Fair Police.”

Says Libor Jany in the Star Tribune, “A fatal shooting in north Minneapolis over the weekend marked two tragic milestones. It was the 25th slaying of the year amid a surge of violence citywide that included two other shootings Saturday and early Sunday. And it happened two years after the victim’s brother was shot to death, leaving a family reeling anew on Sunday.”

Says a Reuters story, “Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N) announced a collaboration on Sunday that will open 25 Disney stores inside select Target locations nationwide on Oct. 4, with plans for 40 additional sites by October next year. Disney said in a statement that the ‘shop-in-shop’ would feature an array of more than 450 items from the company, including more than 100 products previously only available at its locations.”



For MPR, Andrew Krueger reports, “State agriculture officials say a fungus-like organism that has killed millions of oak trees on the West Coast has made its way to the Midwest — and they’re asking for the public’s help in monitoring for its possible spread to Minnesota. Rhododendrons infected with the organism — called Phytophthora ramorum — were found this year in Iowa, Indiana and Illinois. The shrubs can be a carrier of the disease.”

The Duluth News-Tribunes’ Brady Slater reports: “A lifelong diabetes advocate fighting now to lower insulin costs is considering a run for the DFL nomination in the 8th Congressional District, where no one so far has come forward to challenge incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber in 2020. Quinn Nystrom, 33, spoke with the News Tribune from her hometown in Baxter, Minn., over the weekend to confirm she’d been recruited to run for Congress by a number of people within the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. She’s treating it as one of the biggest decisions in her life to date, she said.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A pontoon boat went over the power dam at Lake Zumbro in Wabasha County around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said. The pontoon driver realized they were at the edge of the dam near Mac’s Park Place, the report said. The driver reportedly tried to exit the area but wasn’t able to, before asking the four boat passengers to sit on one side of the boat. Before the pontoon went over the dam, one person jumped into the water and swam to a buoy before being helped by other boaters, the office said. The other three occupants rode the pontoon over the dam and landed upright.”



Also from MPR’s Krueger: “Authorities say the Minnesota man charged with killing his parents in Todd County earlier this week was arrested Saturday at a hotel in Mexico. Dylan Bennett, 22, faces two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shootings of his parents Barry and Carol Bennett in Long Prairie, Minn. Using information from local, state and federal authorities in the U.S., ‘Mexican law enforcement located Dylan Bennett shortly before noon today at a hotel in Cancun,’ the Todd County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release on Saturday afternoon.”

For Breitbart, Pam Key writes, “On this weekend’s broadcast of ‘Fox News Sunday’, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said voters are getting tired of President Donald Trump ‘whining every day.’ Klobuchar said, ‘I have won with moderates. I have won in rural and I have won even with a bunch of Republicans as well as liberals and I do that by bringing people together. Day in and day out I have heard from people out there that’s what they want right now. They don’t want a whiner in the White House. They are tired of hearing the president whining every day when they are struggling to make ends meet.’”