Top Department of Human Services official resigns, again

This from Ryan Faircloth at the Pioneer Press, “A top official from Minnesota’s embattled Human Services agency has resigned, just over a month after she tendered an earlier resignation and then took it back. Claire Wilson, deputy commissioner of the Department of Human Services, will leave the agency on Friday, according to an internal email sent to employees. … The reversal from Wilson raises more questions about what’s going on at the state’s largest agency. DHS has a nearly $18 billion budget and oversees a range of programs for Minnesota’s most vulnerable residents.”

The AP reports: “Nineteen states and the District of Columbia sued on Monday over the Trump administration’s effort to alter a federal agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention. … The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said last week it would create new regulations on how migrant children are treated. The administration wants to remove court oversight and allow families in detention longer than 20 days. … Other states joining the lawsuit are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

The Star Tribune’s Jon Bream writes: “Elvis has left the building. Paisley Park, that is. After running Prince’s studio complex as a museum since October 2016, Graceland Holdings — which operates Elvis Presley’s Graceland mega-tourist attraction in Memphis — will no longer oversee Paisley as of Oct. 1. Prince’s estate will be in charge of running the Chanhassen landmark. … Sharon Nelson, the oldest of Prince’s six surviving siblings, said the change was not because of unhappiness or economic reasons. The contract expired.”



KSTP-TV reports: “More luxury apartments could be coming to Northeast Minneapolis and some neighbors are fighting the project. They say they don’t want to lose homes in the arts district along 13th Avenue Northeast, just west of University. … On Monday, dozens packed the Sheridan Neighborhood board meeting to discuss the proposed changes..… Now, plans call for a new four and a half story residential building with more than 100 units. Developers say it would cost between $1,100 and $2,000 a month. It would replace three duplexes at 13th and University avenues right next to The Anchor Fish and Chips.”

For Fox News, Alex Pappas says, “Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sean Duffy on Monday abruptly announced plans to resign from Congress, saying his family recently learned that his soon-to-be born child has a serious heart condition. Duffy, who is married to Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, is the father of eight children, with another due in October.”

In the Star Tribune, this from Judy Keen. “A confrontation at a Minneapolis campaign event for U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in 2018 has prompted a federal lawsuit by conservative activist and Florida congressional candidate Laura Loomer against U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib. …Loomer is a conservative media and online personality who this month filed to run as a Republican in Florida’s 21st District against Democratic U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel. Loomer is a supporter of President Donald Trump and is Jewish. After being kicked off Twitter in 2018, she handcuffed herself to a door at the company’s New York offices. … A news release from the conservative nonprofit Freedom Watch, which filed the $2 million suit Thursday, said the goal is to ‘hold Tlaib accountable for her unhinged hatred of Jews and Israel.’”

Also in the Star Tribune, Mara Klecker writes: “The Minnetonka City Council approved a controversial mountain bike trail through Lone Lake Park on Monday night that some opponents fear will compromise habitat for an endangered bee. The 5-2 vote came well after midnight. Council members Bob Ellingson and Rebecca Schack were the no votes. Dozens of people testified for more than two hours at a council meeting packed with off-road bike enthusiasts and environmentalists. The council approved the trail with the condition that the city would annually review its impact.”

For BringMeTheNews Joe Nelson says, “It’s been 110 days since it last snowed in the Twin Cities. Yes, there was a trace of snow measured at MSP Airport both May 8 and May 9, and pretty soon we’ll be gassing up snowblowers and stretching our backs to shovel snow again. The Farmers’ Almanac released its 2019-20 winter forecast Monday, and if they’re accurate, Minnesotans could be in for another doozy. You needn’t see much more than the map below, which has Minnesota encompassed by a shade of a blue and the words ‘Frigid & Snowy.’”