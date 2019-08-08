U.S. Agriculture Secretary Perdue confronted over Trump’s trade policy at Farmfest

News from Farmfest; report Mike Dorning and Eric Wasson at Bloomberg: “Farmers’ discontent over President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war with China erupted into the open Wednesday as his agriculture secretary was confronted at a fair in rural Minnesota. Gary Wertish, president of the Minnesota Farmers Union, drew applause as he leveled criticism of the administration’s trade policy at a forum with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in front of thousands of farmers gathered in a metal barn for a panel discussion. … The trade war has hit farmers already beset by years of low commodity prices due to global overproduction and this year a string of bad weather.… Major farm groups sounded an alarm earlier this week after China announced it was halting U.S. agriculture imports.”

For MPR, Briana Bierschbach and Max Nesterak report: “Two Minnesota tribes are pushing back on what the Department of Human Services calls overpayments of more than $25 million over the last five years for chemical dependency treatments covered by Medicaid. Emails shared with MPR News show the Human Services Department advised tribes as recently as February of this year to bill at the rate DHS now says was unauthorized. On Wednesday, Faron Jackson, chairman of Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, sent the state agency a letter asking officials to withdraw their claim of overpayment.”

For WCCO, Jeff Wagner writes: “Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he is willing to sign gun control legislation into law this week to help curb and prevent violence. He was one of several speakers at a rally at the State Capitol Wednesday evening, which drew a crowd that the Minnesota State Patrol estimated as being between 1,000 and 1,500 people. But gun control advocates know it is an uphill battle to get enough votes at the statehouse.”



The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson writes: “An outbreak of hepatitis A has been identified in Minnesota, prompting state health officials to appeal for broader vaccination efforts in high-risk areas such as homeless shelters and jails. … None of the Minnesotans has died, but 23 infections have been identified and 13 patients required hospital care for a virus that can cause severe liver damage.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Janet Moore says, “In one of the most severe winters in the past decade, MnDOT spent $133 million to clear roads throughout the state, an increase of 7% over the previous year. With a population of about 5.6 million, that cost Minnesotans about $23.75 each.”

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes, “St. Paul school board members are poised to raise their own pay. Board members get $10,800 per year, which is less than what comparably sized metro districts pay. However, members are eligible for district health insurance; those who sign up get a premium subsidy that’s worth $9,643 this year.”

For MPR, Martin Moylan reports, “Manufactured homes — or mobile homes as they are often called — provide inexpensive housing for an estimated 180,000 Minnesotans residing in about 900 parks. Some housing advocates would like to see more such homes, given their affordability and the generally high quality of the current generation of manufactured homes. New manufactured homes are much less expensive than traditional stick-built homes — with prices often starting at about $60,000. Older homes can be picked up for $10,000 or less. But most mobile home residents don’t own the land they live on. They rent it.”

In the Star Tribune, John Reinan writes, “Alec Lackmann doesn’t quite have his Ph.D. yet, but he’s already made his mark on science. Lackmann, a graduate student at North Dakota State University, set out to study the buffalo fish — and what he found amazed him. Sampling in the waters of west-central Minnesota and collecting catches from anglers, Lackmann found five bigmouth buffalo fish more than 100 years old — including a 112-year-old female taken from Crystal Lake near Pelican Rapids in Otter Tail County.”