Vikings seek to host another Super Bowl in Minneapolis

Says Chris Thomasson at the Pioneer Press, “Minnesota already has been host to two Super Bowls. Now, the state is officially going for another. Vikings executive vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley told the Pioneer Press on Thursday the team has submitted “an expression of interest” to the NFL to hold a Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in February of 2028, 2029 or 2030. A deadline to apply was Aug. 9. Bagley said the Vikings also applied to host the NFL Draft in 2024, 2025 or 2026.”

WCCO-TV’s Marielle Mohs reports: “Multiple sources tell WCCO-TV the two adults found dead Wednesday in a rural Long Prairie home were Barry and Carol Bennett. Barry played in the NFL as a defensive lineman, including one year with the Minnesota Vikings in 1988. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says officers are looking for 22-year-old Dylan Bennett. … Investigators named him as a suspect after a call came in Wednesday afternoon about a dead man at a home in rural Long Prairie. When deputies got to the scene, they found two adults dead inside the home. The sheriff’s office said the circumstances were suspicious. Neighbors say Dylan was the victim’s youngest son.

In the Star Tribune, Joe Carlson reports, “Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota jumped into the race to ease consumers’ spending on insulin Thursday, announcing new benefits in which members of its fully insured health plans will be able to obtain many forms of insulin with $0 of cost-sharing for 2020. Eagan-based Blue Cross becomes the third insurer in three weeks to announce changes to its 2020 insulin coverage that are intended to lower out-of-pocket spending on insulin, a potentially life-saving drug for people with diabetes that can cost members hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year out of pocket.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson says: “As many as 15 teenagers or young adults have now been hospitalized in Minnesota for severe lung injuries associated with vaping or e-cigarette use, the state Health Department said in an update Thursday. The department reported 11 new presumptive cases, on top of the four confirmed cases that were detected at Children’s hospitals in the Twin Cities in recent weeks. While state investigators are still verifying that the injuries are associated with vaping, the new cases are part of what is now a national outbreak.”

Says an AP story, “A Minnesota-based payroll servicing company is being sued by a federal agency for allegedly firing an employee because she needed crutches after surgery. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says in a release it filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Employer Solutions Group, LLC of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The suit says the Eden Prairie company discriminated against the employee based on her actual and perceived liability, and also retaliated against her request to work with crutches. The employee had surgery for a torn knee ligament.”



At Finance & Commerce, Brian Johnson writes, “The Minnesota Governor’s Residence, a historic century-old mansion that has welcomed a host of famous visitors in addition to being the home of Minnesota’s head of state, is up for an estimated $3 million restoration. The Minnesota Department of Administration, which is responsible for managing and maintaining the residence, is seeking pre-design services to repair, preserve and restore the 27-room mansion at 1006 Summit Ave. in St. Paul. In a new request for proposals, the department says the 14,706-square-foot English Tudor residence has shortcomings ranging from outdated plumbing fixtures to inadequate security systems.”

Dave Kolpack of the AP reports, “A judge overstepped by giving a life prison sentence to a man whose girlfriend cut the baby from the womb of an unsuspecting neighbor, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday, ordering that the man be resentenced. William Hoehn, of Fargo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the August 2017 attack on Savanna Greywind, who died of her injuries but whose baby survived. He entered the plea before a jury acquitted him of conspiracy to commit murder. Hoehn’s girlfriend, Brooke Crews, admitted that she sliced Greywind’s baby from her womb. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

For PolitiFact, Tom Kerscher writes, “After the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who is running for president, called for eliminating the ‘boyfriend loophole.’ The loophole, she said on MSNBC, ‘means that right now if you commit a serious crime of domestic abuse against your wife, you can’t get a gun, but if you do it against your girlfriend, you can, which is outrageous’. Klobuchar has a point, but she oversimplifies the situation.”