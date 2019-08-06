Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charges R. Kelly over 2001 incident

Say Chao Xiong and Rochelle Olson for the Star Tribune, “The criminal sex allegations surrounding R&B megastar, singer and producer R. Kelly have reached Minnesota, where he is charged with soliciting a 17-year-old in 2001, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Monday. It’s the latest charge against Kelly, 52, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly. … The case in Minnesota came to light when the alleged victim called a Chicago tip line in January and said that Kelly paid her $200 to dance naked in a Minneapolis hotel room, said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.”

The AP reports: “Tennis ball-sized hail has shattered windshields and dented cars in parts of the Minneapolis area. The National Weather Service reports hail measuring 3 to 4 inches (7.6 to 10 centimeters) hit the Watertown and Delano areas early Monday afternoon, with the worst hail reported a few miles south of Delano. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Hewett says, ‘That’s scary-sized hail.'”



Also in the Star Tribune, Jennifer Bjorhus says, “The state Court of Appeals has affirmed Minnesota’s rules governing hard-rock mining, delivering a blow to environmentalists who challenged them as too vague to protect the state’s natural resources for a new era of excavation on the Iron Range. … In an unanimous opinion issued Monday, the appellate judges said their focus was limited to whether a chapter of rules governing nonferrous mining, issued by the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), exceeded statutory authority or violates constitutional provisions. It doesn’t, the three-judge panel concluded.”

An AP story says, “[Richie] Porrazzo is part of the solar flare in Minnesota, the nation’s leader in solar gardens. The number exploded to 208 in 2018 — more than one-third of the total in the U.S. Most states discourage solar gardens because their electricity costs almost three times more than the power from industrial-grade mega-facilities. But in Minnesota, solar power is a cottage industry that spreads money, jobs and electricity more evenly. The solar gardens are rising like soybeans in Cottage Grove, Lakeville and Farmington. They are the reason why Minnesota’s solar capacity leaped by 47 percent last year, according to the state Department of Commerce.”

Kate Rooney for CNBC reports, “China confirmed reports that it was pulling out of U.S. agriculture as a weapon in the ongoing trade war. A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Chinese companies have stopped purchasing U.S. agricultural products in response to President Trump’s new 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods. … The department also said it would ‘not rule out’ tariffs on newly purchased agricultural goods after August 3. China is one of the largest buyers of U.S. agriculture. Bloomberg News reported that Beijing may stop importing them completely in response to new tariffs by the United States.”

The AP also says, “Autopsy reports show the man who killed four people before taking his own life in northwestern Wisconsin last month fatally shot three of them, his family members, multiple times. Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten says Ritchie German Jr. shot his 66-year-old mother, Bridget German, five times in the head at her Lafayette townhome on the night of July 26 or early the following morning. Patten says German’s 32-year-old brother, Douglas German, and his 8-year-old nephew, Calvin Harris, each were struck twice.”



In the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Sarah Hauer writes, “Minnesotans are humble, except when it comes to the Minnesota State Fair. I’ve talked it up for years, but my opinions were always discredited because I had never actually gone to the Wisconsin State Fair. After many summers of skipping the fair here, I made my inaugural visit to State Fair Park to determine which one I enjoyed more. So here I am to compare the ‘Great Minnesota Get Together’ with the Wisconsin State Fair. … The Wisconsin State Fair was serving up local brews way before it was cool. The Micro craft beer bar on the grounds has been there for 20 years — long before everyone knew what an IPA was and how refreshing it is to drink. …Minnesotans are a little more reserved when it comes to beer consumption. But they’re working on it. The 2019 fair has 80 beers, ciders, seltzers and other beverages available only at the fair.”