18 people charged in two downtown Minneapolis robberies

For MPR, Tarkor Zehn says, “Eighteen people were charged Monday in two separate robberies that took place in downtown Minneapolis last month in which the victims were beaten. Four of the suspects were as young as 15 years old. The charges include first-degree robbery, aiding and abetting first-degree robbery, both felony counts, and third-degree riot. …According to the criminal complaints, an Aug. 3 video surveillance outside of the downtown Minneapolis stadium showed about a dozen people trying to take a man’s cellphone while beating him, ripping off his shoes and pants, and searching through his pockets. The victim was hit with planting pots and run over by a bicycle. He was left lying on the ground outside.”

For the Pioneer Press, Ryan Faircloth says, “Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead has picked a new chief of staff and state Medicaid director to help oversee the sprawling agency. Harpstead announced Monday that Stacy Twite, currently the interim assistant commissioner for community supports at the Department of Human Services, will be her chief of staff. And Tom Moss, a state government veteran and former DHS deputy commissioner, will temporarily fill the roles of state Medicaid director and assistant commissioner for health care.”



The Star Tribune’s Dave Chanen reports, “A national push to treat jail inmates struggling with opioid use is fueling a dramatic increase this year in the number of Hennepin County inmates receiving treatment. Hennepin County jail staffers monitor as many as 250 inmates a month who are going through opioid withdrawal. So far this year, more than 350 inmates in the jail and workhouse have voluntarily accepted treatment — up significantly since last year when only 10 people in custody in the county were medically treated for opioid use..”

Mary Divine of the PiPress reports, “Four members of the Lakeland City Council plan to vote on resolutions designed to take control from Mayor Richard Glasgow. The resolutions involve security, IT systems, the city’s public works department and its water system. The move comes after Glasgow refused to open Lakeland City Hall for a special City Council meeting on Friday and months of acrimony between council and the mayor. He locked everyone out of City Hall this past week.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Jim Buchta: “A historic block in the North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis will get a boutique hotel rather than offices, as originally planned. David Wilson, John Gross and Andrew Commers said they have a commitment from an unnamed hotel operator for a nearly quarter-block site at the corner of N. 1st Street and N. 2nd Avenue.”

For Inside Higher Ed, Greta Anderson writes, “Last August, Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn pledged $100 million to the University of Wisconsin at Madison, promising to build a research campus by 2020 and a facility for the College of Engineering, where the company and UW faculty and students would collaborate on ‘trailblazing’ interdisciplinary research in technology, engineering and the sciences. But more than one year since the partnership to develop the Foxconn Institute of Research in Science and Technology (FIRST) was announced, the company and university’s ambitious promise appears unrealistic. The university has only received $700,000.”



Tom Olsen writes in the Duluth News Tribune: “Nurses at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth have filed notice that they intend to hold a one-day strike on Oct. 3 if a new contract cannot be reached in upcoming negotiations. The nurses have been negotiating with the hospital since May 15, with the terms of their most recent employment contract expiring on June 30. The parties will return to the bargaining table on Friday.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Sarah Horner writes: “Two brothers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a St. Paul firefighter earlier this month. Dontay Lee Caraway, 39, and his brother Blake Deshaun Caraway, 36, showed up at Thomas Harrigan’s house around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to criminal complaints against the two charging them each with two counts of second-degree murder. Armed with a gun, Blake Caraway was there to help Dontay Caraway retrieve a cell phone after Harrigan kicked him out of his house for stealing, according to the charges.”

At Politico Elena Schneider says, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar is kicking off a ‘blue wall’ tour this week, making stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a schedule shared with POLITICO. The Minnesota Democrat has centered her presidential bid on her ability to win back those states — once considered part of a blue wall of Democratic strength in presidential elections — that Donald Trump flipped in 2016. … Klobuchar, who launched her presidential bid in February, has struggled to break out of the sprawling Democratic primary field, averaging just 1.2 percent in national polling, according to RealClear Politics.”