Bishop of Crookston Diocese first to be investigated under new Vatican protocol

Jean Hopfensperger at the Star Tribune has a story on a new investigation of the bishop of the Crookston Diocese: “The investigation will be overseen by St. Paul and Minneapolis Archbishop Bernard Hebda, using rules approved earlier this year by Pope Francis. Previously there were not protocols in place for internal investigations of bishops, only for priests. Hoeppner has been accused of pressuring an abuse survivor to recant his statement that he was abused by a Crookston priest.“

Phil Helsel at NBC News reports on the tornado that struck Sioux Falls Tuesday night: “A tornado struck Sioux Falls, South Dakota, late Tuesday, causing significant damage to around 37 buildings and power losses to thousands of households and businesses, officials said. The twister struck around 11:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, reaching winds of 100 miles per hour.”

Alisa Roth at MPR News examines the medical and legal issues surrounding “suicide by cop”: “In his research, [Professor James] Dryly has come up with three basic criteria: He argues there has to be some clear evidence that the person wanted to die, such as a note or having told someone. There has to be clear danger to the officer, so a person standing 30 feet away and just holding a knife wouldn’t count. And the threat to police has to be done knowingly. In Dryly’s definition, it doesn’t count if someone is so intoxicated or psychotic that he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Dryly said agreeing on criteria could also help officers respond, perhaps without feeling like they have to shoot the person.“

The St. Cloud Times has a report of a midge-borne virus causing the death of white-tailed deer in Stearns County: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed the first two cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, in deer, according to a news release. The viral disease spread by midge, a biting insect, is not a threat to humans or animals outside the deer family. The department suspects several deer in the St. Stephen area have recently died from the disease.”



Peter Cox at MPR News interviews a clinical social worker with terminal ovarian cancer about medically assisted suicide: “‘I’m a social worker so I’ve been trained to follow certain social work principles and one of them in self determination,’ she said. ‘And this to me is the ultimate act of self determination.’ [Marianne] Turnbull said she was surprised to learn how politically controversial her desires are. She said this should be a decision made only within the confines of the doctor-patient relationship. Turnbull is among a handful of people expected to testify Wednesday afternoon in front of the Minnesota House Health and Human Services Policy Committee.”

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune has a story on the St. Louis County Attorney’s investigation into the death of Timothy R. Majchrzak by sheriff’s deputies: “The ruling by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office upholding the deputy’s actions was based on an investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) into the death of Timothy R. Majchrzak, 37, of Hermantown, on May 4 during a roadside confrontation. Also judged as justified by the County Attorney’s Office were the actions of a second deputy who used his squad car to run over a wounded Majchrzak.”

Kudos to the Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier: